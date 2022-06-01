‘Teen Mom 2’ Star, Tom Cruise’s Kids & More React To Johnny Depp & Amber Heard’s Verdict

The verdict from the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is in, with the jury ruling in Johnny’s favor. After the Rum Diary actor, 58, sued his ex-wife, 36, for $50 million dollars, following an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, saying that the piece cost him lucrative movie deals and damaged his reputation. The jury found that statements made in the op-ed were indeed defamatory against Johnny. Amber had countersued him for $100 million, also claiming defamation.

The court awarded $10 million dollars to Johnny in compensatory damages, plus $5 million in punitive damages. Amber did score a small win, however, with the jury deciding that statements made by Johnny’s lawyer were defamatory, awarding her $2 million in damages.

Both actors shared their reaction to the news on social media, with Amber stating how “heartbroken” she was. Meanwhile, Johnny shared a lengthy statement to his Instagram, saying the “best is yet to come” and a “new chapter has finally begun.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeRl1FwMmR6/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=d787ac44-030e-42b7-abcc-56e234d62701

Following his post, numerous celebrities shared their reactions, with many, like Gemma Chan, Riley Keough, Ricki Lake, Nikki Bella, and more, liking the post. Other stars, like Jeannie Mai, Chase Stokes, and Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus liked the post, as celebrity offspring like Brandon Thomas Lee, Atiana de la Hoya, and Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman‘s kids Connor and Isabella also shared their likes.

Moreover, Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson celebrated the verdict by posting a photo of Johnny on her Instagram and simply captioned it, “YESSSSS .”

Sharon Osbourne also added her take, noting her shock on Piers Morgan’s talk show by saying, “Wow, it wasn’t what I was expecting. I mean, I wanted Johnny to win but I didn’t expect him to.”

As for Amber’s statement on the matter, she noted that it would overall be a “setback” for women suffering from violence. “I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously,” she said.