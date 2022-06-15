Amber Heard Says She Still ‘Loves’ Johnny Depp & She Wasn’t A ‘Likable Victim’ After Trial

Amber Heard admitted that the love for her ex-husband Johnny Depp hasn’t gone away, even after their defamation trial ended in his favor. During her upcoming interview with Savannah Guthrie, the 36-year-old actress explained that she doesn’t harbor bad feelings toward Johnny, 58, when the journalist asked if a statement that she made pre-trial about “maintaining a love” for the Pirates of the Caribbean star was still true.

Watch all of part two of @SavannahGuthrie's exclusive interview with Amber Heard, in which Heard discusses her future, fears about new defamation lawsuits and whether she still “has love” for Johnny Depp: pic.twitter.com/xr3EX9se6K — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 15, 2022

Amber explained that she still felt the same way as when she made the statement, explaining how she still had feelings despite the abuse that she alleged in the trial. “I love him. I loved him with all my heart, and I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work, and I couldn’t. I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all. I know that might be hard to understand. It might be really easy to understand if you’ve ever loved someone,” she said.

Other than explaining her maintained love for Johnny, Amber was also asked about a text, read in the trial, where he said that there would be “global humiliation” for her after the op-ed was published, and the Aquaman star explained that she tried to get the jury to see past some of her flaws when deciding the verdict. “I know he promised it. I testified to this. I’m not a good victim. I get it. I’m not a likable victim. I’m not a perfect victim,” she said. “When I testified, I asked the jury to see me as human and hear his own words, which is a promise to do this. It feels as though he has.”

The interview will air in full on Friday night. In other portions shown beforehand, Amber has also spoken about the role that social media played in the trial, and she also swore that all the abuse that she testified to was true. “Of course, to my dying day, [I] will stand by every word of my testimony,” she said.