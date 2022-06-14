Amber Heard Insists Johnny Depp Abused Her: ‘To My Dying Day, I Stand By My Testimony’

Amber Heard is standing by her that Johnny Depp abused her. During a preview of an upcoming interview with Savannah Guthrie, the 36-year-old actress was asked if she still stuck to her testimony that Johnny, 58, had been abusive, and she swore that it was true in a clip released on Tuesday, June 14. “Of course, to my dying day, [I] will stand by every word of my testimony,” she said.

Later in the interview, Savannah asked point-blank about Johnny’s denials that he had hit Amber. “He says he never hit you. Never. Is that a lie?” she asked. Amber’s response showed that she stood by her testimony. “Yes, it is,” the actress said.

During a later portion, Amber spoke about her First Amendment right to free speech, and Savannah pointed out that the First Amendment protects true speech, and Amber insisted that her testimony was correct. “[Truth]’s all I spoke, and I spoke it to power, and I paid the price,” she said.

While the full interview is set to air on Friday, the clips released ahead of the time, included Amber speaking about how she wasn’t surprised that the jury ruled in favor of her ex, which she plans to appeal. “I don’t blame them. I actually understand. He’s a beloved character, and people feel they know him,” she said. “How could they? After listening to three and a half weeks of testimony about how I was a non-credible person, not to believe a word that came out of my mouth.”

In another portion, Amber spoke about the role that social media played in the trial. “Even if you think I’m lying, you still couldn’t tell me—look me in the eye and tell me, that you think on social media that there’s been a fair representation,” she said.

Towards the end of the new clip released, Savannah noted how Johnny’s lawyers felt part of why so many people sided with the Pirates of the Caribbean star was because he owned up to his mistakes in the relationship. Amber explained her regrets. “I did do and say horrible, regrettable things throughout my relationship. I behaved in a horrible, almost unrecognizable to myself ways. I have so much regret,” she said. “I made a lot of mistakes. A lot of mistakes, but I’ve always told the truth.”