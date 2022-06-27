Johnny Depp Wears Hair In Braids As He Heads Out To Film New Movie After Trial

Back to work! Johnny Depp was spotted rocking a new set of braids in his hair, while preparing to film his latest movie Jeanne du Barry. The 58-year-old actor was seen walking around Paris with the new hairstyle, in new photos, taken on June 18. The new movie is expected to be Johnny’s first starring role after winning the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard earlier in June.

Other than the fresh braids, Johnny rocked a stylish khaki-brown jacket with some tassels hanging off of it, as well as a matching hat, plus a black pair of pants and dress shoes. He also carried a suitcase and a scarf in one of his hands.

Apparently, Johnny was on his way back from a costume and wig fitting for the upcoming movie, where he’ll play 18th Century French monarch Louis XV. The film Jeanne du Barry is still in pre-production and doesn’t have a set release date yet. It will be directed by and star Maïwenn as the title character. The description for the film says, “The life of Jeanne Bécu who was born as the illegitimate daughter of an impoverished seamstress in 1743 and went on to rise through the Court of Louis XV to become his last official mistress,” per IMDb.

The new movie isn’t the only project that Johnny has on the horizon! He’s also planning a tour with his band the Hollywood Vampires for next summer. The supergroup, which also boasts rockstars like Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, will hit the road in Germany and Luxembourg in Summer 2023.

Johnny certainly seems excited to get back to work, after the trial against his ex-wife Amber, although she officially appealed the verdict on Friday, June 24. Even though he was awarded $10 million, Johnny’s lawyers have made it clear that the trial wasn’t about the money. “This was about restoring his reputation, and he’s done that,” his attorney Ben Chew said in a Good Morning America interview after the fact.