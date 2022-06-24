Johnny Depp Wishing Amber Heard ‘No Ill Will’ As He Preps For New Music Tour

Johnny Depp wishes Amber Heard no “ill will” nearly one month after his big win in the defamation trial. As the A-list actor, 59, gears up for his summer 2023 music tour with his band Hollywood Vampires, a source close to Depp spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and explained that he just wants to move forward with his life following the widely publicized case.

“After all is said and done, Johnny wishes no ill will for Amber. He isn’t going to jump on the social media hate band wagon and he just wants to move forward with his own life,” a source said after Depp sued his ex-wife, 36, for $50 million dollars, following an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, saying that the piece cost him lucrative movie deals and damaged his reputation.

“Johnny can’t wait to go on tour next year and even though it’s a ways away he has a ton of projects lined up to keep him very busy in the meantime,” the insider explained. “Johnny is happier than he has been in a long time and he feels like this is a whole new chapter for him. Music has always been cathartic for Johnny and this is really what he needs right now after all the stress and drama he’s dealt with for the past several years.”

The Hollywood Vampires are BACK!! We're coming to Germany and Luxembourg Summer 2023!



Tickets go on sale Monday 27 June at 11:00am CET.



Keep an eye out for more to come… For tickets, info and more visit: https://t.co/cFmeqzEfrs pic.twitter.com/ANLQwkAbJ4 — Hollywood Vampires (@hollywoodvamps) June 22, 2022

After Johnny triumphed in his lawsuit against the Aquaman actress, the actor and musician announced on June 22nd that he’s going on tour with his rock band Hollywood Vampires. The 21 Jump Street star returned to the music scene with his band which consists of Joe Perry, Alice Cooper, and Tommy Henriksen. Johnny is currently filming Puffins where he stars as Johnny Puff. He’s also set to play Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry which is in pre-production.