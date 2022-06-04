Johnny Depp Marks Winning Defamation Suit Against Amber Heard With Performance At Jeff Beck Show

The actor was greeted with cheers as he joined Jeff Beck on tour in the United Kingdom.

June 4, 2022 1:50PM EDT
Actress Amber Heard departs departs the Fairfax County Courthouse in Fairfax, Va. A jury heard closing arguments in Johnny Depp's high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Lawyers for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made their closing arguments to a Virginia jury in Depp's civil suit against his ex-wife Depp-Heard Trial, Fairfax, United States - 27 May 2022
(RESTRICTION: NO New York or New Jersey Newspapers or newspapers within a 75 mile radius of any part of New York, New York, including without limitation the New York Daily News, The New York Times, and Newsday.) Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12967675ae) Johnny Depp bows to his fans during a recess in his civil trial with Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Courthouse, in Fairfax, Va.,. Depp brought a defamation lawsuit against his former wife, actress Amber Heard, after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 that, without naming Depp, accused him of domestic abuse. Credit: Cliff Owen / CNP (RESTRICTION: NO New York or New Jersey Newspapers or newspapers within a 75 mile radius of New York City) Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Trial, Fairfax, Virginia, USA - 27 May 2022
Image Credit: MEGA

Johnny Depp has been living his best life since he was awarded a win in his defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The Oscar-nominated actor has hugged orphaned wildlife, partied with patrons in a pub and is now rocking out with musician friend Jeff Beck on his United Kingdom tour. In his second appearance on Beck’s stage on Friday, June 3, Depp was reportedly greeted by a throng of fans chanting “Innocent, Innocent.”

Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp greets fans in Scotland on June 3, 2022. (MEGA)

The audience at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall in Scotland were treated to the Pirates of the Caribbean star tackling such classics as Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and The Beatles hit “Paperback Writer,” per the DailyMail. During Depp’s performance, the crowd continued to show their support, yelling the actor’s name and the outcome of the trial, per the outlet. Meanwhile, following his first concert with Beck, Depp greeted fans afterwards for an autograph-signing session, where he poked fun at his severed finger, which was a hot topic of debate during the trial.

Depp’s foray into concert touring comes after he was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages in the case filed against Heard for damaging his career after she wrote an article for The Washington Post claiming she was the victim of domestic abuse, although she didn’t name Depp. “The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled,” Depp said in a statement after the verdict was read. “From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome.”

Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp has been in the U.K. since winning his defamation trial against Amber Heard. (MEGA)

Although she was found guilty, Heard was awarded $2 million for her counterclaim, which held Depp’s lawyer responsible for defamation in calling Heard a liar. Heard also released a statement after the verdict. “I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women,” she said. “It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

