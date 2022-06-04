Johnny Depp Marks Winning Defamation Suit Against Amber Heard With Performance At Jeff Beck Show

Johnny Depp has been living his best life since he was awarded a win in his defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The Oscar-nominated actor has hugged orphaned wildlife, partied with patrons in a pub and is now rocking out with musician friend Jeff Beck on his United Kingdom tour. In his second appearance on Beck’s stage on Friday, June 3, Depp was reportedly greeted by a throng of fans chanting “Innocent, Innocent.”

The audience at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall in Scotland were treated to the Pirates of the Caribbean star tackling such classics as Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and The Beatles hit “Paperback Writer,” per the DailyMail. During Depp’s performance, the crowd continued to show their support, yelling the actor’s name and the outcome of the trial, per the outlet. Meanwhile, following his first concert with Beck, Depp greeted fans afterwards for an autograph-signing session, where he poked fun at his severed finger, which was a hot topic of debate during the trial.

Depp’s foray into concert touring comes after he was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages in the case filed against Heard for damaging his career after she wrote an article for The Washington Post claiming she was the victim of domestic abuse, although she didn’t name Depp. “The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled,” Depp said in a statement after the verdict was read. “From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome.”

Although she was found guilty, Heard was awarded $2 million for her counterclaim, which held Depp’s lawyer responsible for defamation in calling Heard a liar. Heard also released a statement after the verdict. “I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women,” she said. “It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”