Johnny Depp Jokes About Finger He Claims Amber Heard Severed With Fans After Concert

Johnny Depp seemed like he was in good spirits after performing with Jeff Beck on Thursday, June 2. The 58-year-old actor made a quick joke about his severed finger while signing an autograph for a young fan, who waited outside of his gig. A fan captured a video, which you can see here, of the sweet exchange, where he made light of one of the most discussed aspects of the defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

While crouched down and chatting with the youngster, Johnny seemed to hold his hand up, and he made the quick joke about how the tip of one of his fingers was severed during an argument with his ex-wife. While counting out the child’s fingers, he quipped that he has slightly less. “You have five. I have four and seven-eighths. Math,” he said, before going on to sign more autographs for fans who seemed very excited to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Johnny’s severed finger has been a serious point of discussion during the defamation trial between the two exes, which the Charlie And The Chocolate Factory star won on Wednesday. A piece of Johnny’s middle finger was cut off in the heat of a 2015 argument with Amber, 36, in Australia. During his testimony, Johnny claimed that the “chunk” of his finger was cut off, after it made contact with a bottle that his ex-wife allegedly threw at him. “I looked down, and realized the tip of my finger had been severed, and I was looking directly at bones sticking out and the meaty portion of your inside of your finger, and blood was just pouring out,” he said. Johnny revealed that he’d then started using the blood in his finger to write messages on the wall.

View Related Gallery Johnny Depp: Pics Of The Actor Actor Johnny Depp walks into the courtroom after a break at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, 18 April 2022. Johnny Depp's 50 million US dollars defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard that started on 10 April is expected to last five or six weeks. Depp v Heard defamation lawsuit at the Fairfax County Circuit Court, USA - 18 Apr 2022

When Amber took the stand, she said that she didn’t realize that part of Johnny’s finger was severed until she went downstairs the next morning. She said that she saw the “incoherent” messages that the Black Mass star had written on the walls, before realizing what he’d been using to write them. “I figured out he was missing a finger. He kind of held it up and I said, ‘What did you do?'” she said, before saying that he had to call his security guard Jerry Judge.

Since winning the defamation trial against Amber, Johnny has seemed like he’s very happy with the verdict of the trial, which found that the Aquaman star had defamed him in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post. The actor has been joining guitarist Jeff Beck at a series of his concerts in the UK, since the trial had its closing arguments. Other than the shows, he was seen at an English pub with some fans after the jury ruled in his favor, and he also took some time to visit a wild life rescue, where he was photographed holding an adorable badger.