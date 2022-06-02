Johnny Depp Snuggles Orphaned Badger At Wildlife Rescue 1 Day After Trial Verdict

Johnny Depp got cozy in a sweet pic with a badger at an animal rescue a day after his big trial win against his ex Amber Heard.

By:
June 2, 2022 10:01PM EDT
Johnny Depp
View gallery
Actress Amber Heard departs departs the Fairfax County Courthouse in Fairfax, Va. A jury heard closing arguments in Johnny Depp's high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Lawyers for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made their closing arguments to a Virginia jury in Depp's civil suit against his ex-wife Depp-Heard Trial, Fairfax, United States - 27 May 2022
(RESTRICTION: NO New York or New Jersey Newspapers or newspapers within a 75 mile radius of any part of New York, New York, including without limitation the New York Daily News, The New York Times, and Newsday.) Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12967675ae) Johnny Depp bows to his fans during a recess in his civil trial with Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Courthouse, in Fairfax, Va.,. Depp brought a defamation lawsuit against his former wife, actress Amber Heard, after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 that, without naming Depp, accused him of domestic abuse. Credit: Cliff Owen / CNP (RESTRICTION: NO New York or New Jersey Newspapers or newspapers within a 75 mile radius of New York City) Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Trial, Fairfax, Virginia, USA - 27 May 2022
Image Credit: shutterstock

Just a day after his defamation case win against ex-wife Amber HeardJohnny Depp has been living his best life overseas, making a recent appearance at an animal rescue in Kent. The actor, 58, cuddled with an orphaned badger named Freddie as he stopped by the Folly Wildlife Rescue while touring the vet units.

Johnny has been touring with musician Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall and since Jeff is a patron of the rescue, they decided to make a visit to the center together.

While touring overseas, Johnny was also pleasantly surprised to see his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss backstage at one of his concert appearances with Jeff. A source close to Johnny, 58, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the pair had a nice interaction backstage when she came out to see him play, and that the Pirates of the Caribbean star would like to stay friends with her.

The insider also explained that Johnny didn’t realize that his ex was at the show, but he was happy to thank her in person for testifying on his behalf in the trial, which he won. “Johnny met up with Kate backstage at the show and he didn’t know she was coming so he was very surprised to see her there. They hugged and he thanked her for participating in the trial,” they said.

Johnny Depp, Kate Moss
Johnny and Kate were in a relationship from 1994 to 1997. (John Barrett/Shutterstock)

Johnny and Kate dated from 1994 to 1997, and they instantly hit it off again during the reunion, while they chatted after the concert. “It has been so long since the two of them have been able to catch up, but they spent a good hour or more aside just catching up,” they said. “They always make each other laugh and Kate finds Johnny’s intellect to be beyond his years.”

During the defamation trial, which Johnny won on Wednesday, June 1, Kate was called to testify after Amber alluded to a rumor that she said she heard that the Black Mass actor had thrown the model down a set of stairs during their relationship. When Kate testified via video, she denied that he’d pushed her, and she said that when she fell on a trip, Johnny helped get her medical attention.

More From Our Partners

ad