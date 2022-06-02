Why Johnny Depp Would ‘Love’ To Remain Friends With Ex Kate Moss After Reuniting

Johnny Depp was very pleasantly surprised to see his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss backstage at one of his concert appearances with Jeff Beck before the verdict came in for his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. A source close to Johnny, 58, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the pair had a nice interaction backstage when she came out to see him play, and that the Pirates of the Caribbean star would like to stay friends with her.

The insider explained that Johnny didn’t realize that his ex was at the show, but he was happy to thank her in person for testifying on his behalf in the trial, which he won. “Johnny met up with Kate backstage at the show and he didn’t know she was coming so he was very surprised to see her there. They hugged and he thanked her for participating in the trial,” they said.

Johnny and Kate dated from 1994 to 1997, and they instantly hit it off again, while they chatted after the concert. “It has been so long since the two of them have been able to catch up, but they spent a good hour or more aside just catching up,” they said. “They always make each other laugh and Kate finds Johnny’s intellect to be beyond his years.”

During the defamation trial, which Johnny won on Wednesday, June 1, Kate was called to testify after Amber alluded to a rumor that she said she heard that the Black Mass actor had thrown the model down a set of stairs during their relationship. When Kate testified via video, she denied that he’d pushed her, and she said that when she fell on a trip, Johnny helped get her medical attention.

Most of all, it sounds like the Ed Wood star would be happy to maintain a platonic relationship with Kate. “Johnny is super glad that this brought her back into his life and he would love to continue being friends with her and staying in touch with her because she is a good person who obviously has his best interests at heart,” they said.