Kate Moss & Johnny Depp’s Dating History: Everything To Know About Their Relationship

Johnny Depp’s lawyers will reportedly call the actor’s ex-girlfriend Kate Moss to the stand during the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday, May 25, according to The New York Post. The 48-year-old British model’s relationship with Johnny was one of his most well-publicized during the 90s. While their relationship was short, it will surely be an interesting moment during the trial. Find out everything you need to know about Johnny, 58, and Kate’s relationship here.

When did Johnny and Kate start dating?

Johnny and Kate’s romance began in 1994. The 21 Jump Street star was fresh out of his relationship with Winona Ryder, who he was engaged to, and even got a tattoo of her name that read “Winona Forever.” Writer George Wayne claimed to have introduced the pair at a party in an Instagram post. “Johnny was in the back having dinner and Kate walked in with Naomi and The GW grabbed her and made the introduction,” he wrote in March 2019. After going public with their relationship, the couple were instant media darlings, garnering much attention.

Johnny and Kate’s romance

The Black Mass actor and model were definitely a hot couple during the span of their relationship. Besides all the coverage they received, it seemed like they were also very into each other. A friend of Johnny’s explained how the pair were all over each other to People in 1994. “They can’t keep their hands, lips, mouths, legs off of each other,” they said.

While Johnny and Kate’s relationship lead to tons of press coverage, one of the most highly publicized points in their relationship was when Johnny was arrested in October 1994, while staying at a hotel on St. Mark’s in New York City, according to The New York Post. Johnny was arrested for causing thousands of dollars worth of damage in the expensive room, and when the cops arrived, the model was seen in the mess of the room.

When did they break up?

Despite the whirlwind romance being widely followed, it was relatively short-lived. The pair ended up splitting up in 1997. The breakup reportedly hurt Kate. A friend said that the actor “broke her heart” to The New York Post. They also said she went “mad” over the split. The couple did meet again on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Fest in May 1998, but they haven’t had many reunions since.

What has Kate said since they split?

Despite the breakup hurting Kate, she doesn’t seem like she regrets the relationship. She reflected on her time with Johnny in a 2012 interview with Vanity Fair. “There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said,” she said, via USA Today. “Like if I said, ‘What do I do?,’ he’d tell me. And that’s what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust. Nightmare. Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!”

What’s been said about Kate during the defamation trial against Amber Heard?

Amber Heard brought up Kate during the defamation trial, as she was testifying to an alleged incident in March 2015. She alluded to a rumor that the Ed Wood star had thrown Kate down a set of stairs while they were dating. She claimed that her sister Whitney got in between her and Johnny in a fight that got physical. She said that her younger sibling’s back was to the stairs. “I just in my head instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs, and I swung at him,” she said.

If Kate is called to the stand, it’s not clear what she’ll be asked, but one of Johnny’s lawyers appeared to pump his first and appeared excited when Amber made the allegation on the stand. It seems very likely that she’ll be questioned on whether the alleged incident occurred.

This wasn’t the first time that Amber has mentioned the rumor. She referred to the alleged incident during Johnny’s 2020 libel trial against The Sun. “I remembered information I had heard [that] he pushed a former girlfriend — I believe it was Kate Moss — down the stairs. I had heard this rumor from two people and it was fresh in my mind,” she said, per The New York Post.

One of Johnny’s other exes has already testified via a pre-recorded deposition. Ellen Barkin was called by Amber’s legal team to testify. She said that the two had a “sexual” relationship in the 90s. She claimed that Johnny was both “controlling” and “jealous” in her testimony.