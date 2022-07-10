Johnny Depp Seemingly Shades Ex Amber Heard On New Song With Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp may have won his defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard— but he appears to have left a few things unsaid… or unsang. The Oscar-nominated actor reportedly wrote two new songs on his buddy Jeff Beck’s upcoming album and a few of the lyrics seemingly reference his former wife, who was found guilty of damaging his career after she wrote an op-ed about being a domestic abuse survivor. In one ditty, Johnny sings, “I think you’ve said enough for one motherf***ing night,” per The Sunday Times of London.

While Johnny doesn’t mention Amber by name in any of the lines (much like Amber never mentioned his name in her op-ed), fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean star may be prone to conclude art is imitating life. One of the tracks is titled “Sad Motherf**king Parade” and Johnny croons the words, “You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch.” Another lyric, which comes after Johnny was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages, reads, “If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand.”

Last month, Johnny joined his good friend Jeff on stage for his United Kingdom tour, where the actor was reportedly greeted by a throng of fans chanting “Innocent, Innocent.” During Johnny’s performance, the crowd continued to show their support, yelling the actor’s name and the outcome of the trial. Afterwards, he greeted fans for an autograph-signing session, where he poked fun at his severed finger, which was a hot topic of debate during the trial.

Johnny’s foray into song writing and concert touring comes after he was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages in the case filed against Amber for damaging his career after she wrote an article for The Washington Post claiming she was the victim of domestic abuse. “The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled,” Johnny said in a statement after the verdict was read. “From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome.”

Although she was found guilty, Amber was awarded $2 million for her counterclaim, which held Depp’s lawyer responsible for defamation in calling Heard a liar. Heard also released a statement after the verdict. “I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women,” she said. “It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.” Currently, Amber is trying to get the verdict overturned, claiming the wrong witness was seated at the trial.