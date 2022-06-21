Amber Heard Writing ‘Tell-All’ Book After Johnny Depp Trial: She Has ‘Nothing To Lose’

Amber Heard is considering writing a book about her relationship with Johnny Depp after she lost the defamation trial against him. The 36-year-old actress is “in talks” about writing a tell-all account of her alleged experiences with Johnny, 58, during their marriage, according to a report from OK! Magazine. A source told the outlet that Amber isn’t concerned about the possible consequences the book could take on her movie career.

While nothing is certain, Amber reportedly wants to write the book to share her side of the story in more detail. “Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She’s already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all,” the source told OK! Johnny has repeatedly denied his ex-wife’s claims of abuse.

After the jury ruled in Johnny’s favor on June 1, a spokesperson for the Aquaman star revealed that she’s planning to appeal the decision. Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, one of Amber’s attorneys who represented her in the trial, also said that the actress can’t afford to pay the $10 million that the jury awarded to her ex-husband in its verdict, although, Johnny’s lawyers have suggested that he may not try to collect the damages.

View Related Gallery Amber Heard: Photos Of The 'Aquaman' Actress Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Amber Heard goes to a business meeting in Downtown LA, and then has lunch afterwards with mystery man. The 'Aquaman' actress went makeup-free and showed some cleavage in a low-cut bohemian dress. Pictured: Amber Heard BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Actor Amber Heard arrives in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse Depp Heard Lawsuit, Fairfax, United States - 21 Apr 2022

Since the trial ended, Amber also sat down for an in-depth interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, where she swore that all the allegations of abuse she made against Johnny were true. “Of course, to my dying day, [I] will stand by every word of my testimony,” she said. “[Truth]’s all I spoke, and I spoke it to power, and I paid the price.”

In that interview, The Rum Diary star also reported that she had a “binder’s worth of years of notes” detailing the alleged incidents of abuse from Johnny. The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s legal team responded with a statement to The New York Post. “It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the Court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by the jury in Johnny’s favor,” they said.