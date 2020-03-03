Britney Spears Regrets The Tattoo She Got With Ex Kevin Federline: ‘Guess I Should Remove It’

Britney Spears is thinking about removing the matching dice tattoo she got with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 14 years after divorcing him.

When Britney Spears married Kevin Federline in 2004, the couple celebrated by getting matching tattoos. She got a pair of pink dice inked on her left wrist while Kevin did the same, with his in blue during a trip to Dublin, Ireland. Two years later Brit filed for divorce and she’s just now getting around to thinking about erasing the ink that links her to her ex. The 38-year-old singer shared a photo to her Instagram on March 3, 2020 that showed the dice and told fans she might remove it.

“Albert Einstein once said ‘God does not play dice with the universe”‘…. so maybe I shouldn’t have gotten the pink dice 7 on my left arm 🤔🤔🤔🤔🎲🎲 !!!!! I don’t even like ink …. guess I should remove it ?!?!!!!” she captioned the pic. Fans were split with one writing, “It’s kind of iconic. I say keep it. 😘,” and another adding, “NOOO QUEEN that tattoo is ICONIC.” Several others agreed with Brit, commenting that it was time to remove it.

For someone who says she doesn’t like ink, Britney actually has nine tattoos. Albeit she got most of her ink done in her younger years. She got her first one at 18, which consisted of a little fairy on her lower back. She got her second inking in 2001, where she wanted the Chinese symbols for “mysterious and amazing” on her right hip. Although the lettering actually spelled out the word “strange.” She later had the tatt surrounded by petals to form a flower. In 2003 she got two foot tattoos, first having a butterfly flying above a vine added to her right foot then getting a wildflower inked on one of her toes.

Britney briefly turned to the religion Kabbalah in early 2004 when she was going through a stressful time and sought life advice from devout follower Madonna, 61. She got a message about “healing” in Hebrew on the back of her neck in May of that year, although she later had it removed in 2008. In 2007 she got two tatts in one session, with hot pink lips added to her right wrist and a cross on her left abdomen. Her final inking came in 2009, when she got a tiny black triangle tattoo on her right hand.