Britney Spears had a joyous moment where she danced her heart out like she hadn’t done in ‘months.’ Unfortunately, she ended up loudly breaking her foot in the process.

Britney Spears simultaneously thrilled then shocked fans with a video she posted to Instagram on Feb. 26. She was seen dancing her heart out to Kings of Leon‘s “Sex on Fire,” wildly whipping her hair and twirling around in circles. It wasn’t a routine, as it seemed she was just doing movements of joy. She jumped up and down while wearing a yellow sports bra and black shorts, showing off her tight abs. But unfortunately, all that high impact dancing caused Brit to break her foot!

The 38-year-old was barefoot while hoofing it on a wooden floor of a dance studio. But all of her passionate dancing turned to heartbreak at the end of the video when she had a misstep and a loud snap could be heard. She then fell to the ground and grabbed her foot in pain. The singer captioned the video, “I haven’t danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot 🏎💥💃🏼 !!!! And yes …. I know I’m barefoot …. don’t laugh but I grip the floor better that way !!!! PS you can hear where I broke my foot here 🙄🙄🙄 ….. sorry it’s kind of loud !!!!!”

A fan named Paul commented, “OMG SHE SNAPPED! Literally! It was 🔥 though,” while a user named Mike added, “Girl !!!!! 🥴 ouch !!! Get better !!!” A fan with the handle heldersiqueira17 wrote, “But the most important is that you you were happy!!! 😍 Love you the most. Wishing you the best,” but user sunrisestudio67 pointed out, “@heldersiqueira17 happy until she broke her foot in this video.”

Britney totally confused some fans with the order of how she posted three other videos to her Instagram the same day. 15 hours before showing how she broke her foot, she read fan e-mail from inside her house. She was wearing a tight white mini dress with a cast on her left foot. The four hours before the broken foot video, she posted a video from Maui saying she was there at that moment and shared how she was listening to “thousands of birds” chirping. Then one hour later she shared video of her in a yellow bikini, stretching out on the beach as the ocean washed over her, and there was no cast on her foot. One fan wrote, “Um I thought you had on an ankle boot,” while another added, “wow your leg healed so fast😍” to the bikini video’s comments.