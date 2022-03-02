Kanye West Fires His 3rd Lawyer A Day Before Kim Kardashian Divorce Hearing

Kanye hired a new attorney hours before the hearing to determine if his estranged wife Kim will be declared legally single.

Kanye West just caused another shakeup in his court battle with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The “Famous” rapper reportedly has brought on a new attorney, Samantha Spector, to take over the bitter divorce proceedings after he fired a third lawyer, Chris Melcher, on Tuesday (March 1). The moves come just hours before a hearing on Wednesday (March 2) to determine if Kim will be granted her request to be declared legally single.

Over the weekend, Kanye filed an objection to Kim accusing him in recent court documents of repeatedly posting ‘misinformation’ on social media about her and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kanye fired back and claimed there’s no way Kim can prove that he wrote the social media messages.

Kanye’s attorneys are arguing the series of slams, or “misinformation,” about Kim and Pete are inadmissible in court as they are “double hearsay.” Kanye’s lawyers wrote, “The statement that “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation … on social media” is double hearsay. Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation … Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye.”

The makeup mogul’s court documents filed last week argue Kanye’s “misinformation” campaign has “created emotional distress” for her and her family. “Since filing for divorce, Mr. Kanye West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over,” read the court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. “Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties’ private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress.”

Kim petitioned the court to be speedy in “terminating [her] marital status,” because such an action “should help Mr. West to accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist in peacefully co-parenting the parties’ children. Delay in doing so will only create further tension and anxiety.” The reality star’s words indicate she is trying her best to protect her and Kanye’s kids: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.