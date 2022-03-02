Breaking News

Kanye West Fires His 3rd Lawyer A Day Before Kim Kardashian Divorce Hearing

Kanye West
Shutterstock
Kanye West'Jimmy Kimmel Live' TV show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Aug 2018
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Miami, FL - Kanye West is treating his new GF Chaney James to some food and shopping at Miami's Bal Harbour. We caught Kanye taking a phone call while walking alongside his new beau. The rapper wore a Boston Fire Dept. hoodie and spent most of his time shopping at Balenciaga where he was seen buying up goods from his favorite designer for Jones. Kanye had similarly showered recent ex Julia Fox with pricey designer gifts as well.Pictured: Kanye West, Chaney JonesBACKGRID USA 24 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - The rappers come out to play as Kanye West, Travis Scott, Future, and more grab dinner at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Travis Scott, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - A surprisingly ripped Kanye West is seen steps out to dinner with Kim Kardashian look-a-like Instagram model Chaney Jones at Nobu in Malibu. Kanye didn't shy away from flaunting his more slim muscular physique as he donned a low-cut muscle tank, jeans, and some boots. Pictured: Kanye West, Chaney Jones BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 41 Photos.
News Writer

Kanye hired a new attorney hours before the hearing to determine if his estranged wife Kim will be declared legally single.

Kanye West just caused another shakeup in his court battle with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The “Famous” rapper reportedly has brought on a new attorney, Samantha Spector, to take over the bitter divorce proceedings after he fired a third lawyer, Chris Melcher, on Tuesday (March 1). The moves come just hours before a hearing on Wednesday (March 2) to determine if Kim will be granted her request to be declared legally single.

Kanye West
Kaney West, pictured in Los Angeles in 2020, has fired one of his divorce attorneys. (Shutterstock)

Over the weekend, Kanye filed an objection to Kim accusing him in recent court documents of repeatedly posting ‘misinformation’ on social media about her and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kanye fired back and claimed there’s no way Kim can prove that he wrote the social media messages.

Kanye’s attorneys are arguing the series of slams, or “misinformation,” about Kim and Pete are inadmissible in court as they are “double hearsay.” Kanye’s lawyers wrote, “The statement that “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation … on social media” is double hearsay. Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation … Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye.”

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West -- Photos Of Their Relationship

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian leaves what may be a lawyer's house after the star exchanged posts with estranged husband, Kanye West over TikTok drama! The exes have been locked in a bitter exchange with Kim going on the attack after Kanye shared his grievance on social media. Kim responded by saying, "Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision -- because it brings her so much happiness." Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 4 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go to dinner together at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go to dinner together at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kanye West
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian spotted in New York in 2019. (Shutterstock)

The makeup mogul’s court documents filed last week argue Kanye’s “misinformation” campaign has “created emotional distress” for her and her family. “Since filing for divorce, Mr. Kanye West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over,” read the court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. “Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties’ private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress.”

Kim petitioned the court to be speedy in “terminating [her] marital status,” because such an action “should help Mr. West to accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist in peacefully co-parenting the parties’ children. Delay in doing so will only create further tension and anxiety.” The reality star’s words indicate she is trying her best to protect her and Kanye’s kids: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.