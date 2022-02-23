Breaking News

Pete Davidson Deactivates Instagram Account Again Amid Kanye West Feud

Pete Davidson, Kanye West
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock/Jason Merritt/Radarpics
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance public at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. 21 Nov 2021 Pictured: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA807496_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance public at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. 21 Nov 2021 Pictured: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA807496_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Pete Davidson is off of Instagram once again after he seemingly dissed Kanye West and called him a ‘schmuck’ earlier that day.

Pete Davidson’s short-lived Instagram run is over once again. The Saturday Night Live actor deactivated his Instagram account on Wednesday, Feb. 23 amid his ongoing drama on the social media platform with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye WestEarlier this morning, the comedian seemingly took a jab at Ye, leaving a link to a YouTube video of fictional comedian Rupert Pupkin saying, “Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime,” in his Instagram bio. Just hours later, his account was deleted.

Pete Davidson, Kanye West
Pete Davidson and Kanye West. (Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock/Jason Merritt/Radarpics)

Pete’s stint on Instagram ended just as quickly as it began. The King of Staten Island star had only reactivated his account this month after it had been inactive for around four years. He took his Instagram down as the “Gold Digger” rapper did a complete revamp of his Instagram to promote his upcoming album Donda 2.

Prior to the shots of faceless models wearing black GAP sweatshirts and leather jackets, the Grammy Award-winning artist’s Instagram was filled with insults directed at the SNL actor. In one post, he leaked texts from the comedian that seemed like he was trying to make peace with the rapper. Pete’s text read, “as a man I’d never get in the way of your children…it’s a promise.” He also said he hopes he and Ye can be friends one day and that he can meet his children. Instead, Ye, shared the text and wrote, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

Related Gallery

Kanye West's Biggest Feuds: From Pete Davidson to Taylor Swift

Pete Davidson Tubi's 'The Freak Brothers' Experience at Fred Segal, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Dec 2021
Television personality Kim Kardashian West wearing an Alexander McQueen dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and husband/rapper Kanye West wearing a Dunhill look arrive at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, United States - 10 Feb 2020
Singer Billie Eilish arrives at the Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock and Girls5eva and sponsored by IHG Hotels and Resorts held at the City Market Social House on December 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch, Los Angeles, United States - 05 Dec 2021

kim kardashian kanye west
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Kanye also called Pete out for his bits about him on SNL, writing, “HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?” Kim may have been at her final straw when Kanye posted her text saying she’s worried about Pete’s safety over this Instagram drama. Since then, of the Kardashians have unfollowed the Yeezys founder. Kim started the trend on Feb. 17. Not long after, her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner all followed suit.

Just because Instagram account no longer has traces of his beef with Pete, it certainly doesn’t mean it’s over. Ye seemingly took aim at Pete in a track he just released from Donda 2 titled “Security. “Never stand between a man and his kids. Y’all ain’t got enough security for this,” the lyrics read. The lyrics could be interpreted as a threat, especially following all the drama.