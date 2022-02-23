Pete Davidson Deactivates Instagram Account Again Amid Kanye West Feud

Pete Davidson is off of Instagram once again after he seemingly dissed Kanye West and called him a ‘schmuck’ earlier that day.

Pete Davidson’s short-lived Instagram run is over once again. The Saturday Night Live actor deactivated his Instagram account on Wednesday, Feb. 23 amid his ongoing drama on the social media platform with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West. Earlier this morning, the comedian seemingly took a jab at Ye, leaving a link to a YouTube video of fictional comedian Rupert Pupkin saying, “Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime,” in his Instagram bio. Just hours later, his account was deleted.

Pete’s stint on Instagram ended just as quickly as it began. The King of Staten Island star had only reactivated his account this month after it had been inactive for around four years. He took his Instagram down as the “Gold Digger” rapper did a complete revamp of his Instagram to promote his upcoming album Donda 2.

Prior to the shots of faceless models wearing black GAP sweatshirts and leather jackets, the Grammy Award-winning artist’s Instagram was filled with insults directed at the SNL actor. In one post, he leaked texts from the comedian that seemed like he was trying to make peace with the rapper. Pete’s text read, “as a man I’d never get in the way of your children…it’s a promise.” He also said he hopes he and Ye can be friends one day and that he can meet his children. Instead, Ye, shared the text and wrote, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

Kanye also called Pete out for his bits about him on SNL, writing, “HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?” Kim may have been at her final straw when Kanye posted her text saying she’s worried about Pete’s safety over this Instagram drama. Since then, of the Kardashians have unfollowed the Yeezys founder. Kim started the trend on Feb. 17. Not long after, her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner all followed suit.

Just because Instagram account no longer has traces of his beef with Pete, it certainly doesn’t mean it’s over. Ye seemingly took aim at Pete in a track he just released from Donda 2 titled “Security. “Never stand between a man and his kids. Y’all ain’t got enough security for this,” the lyrics read. The lyrics could be interpreted as a threat, especially following all the drama.