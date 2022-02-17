Breaking News

Kim Kardashian Unfollows Kanye West On Instagram After He Calls Out Her & Pete Davidson

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Amid Kanye West’s latest repeated social media outbursts, ex Kim Kardashian appears to have unfollowed the rapper.

Kanye West, 44, has one less follower among his digital devotees: estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41. The SKIMS founder is no longer following the Yeezy designer as of Thursday, Feb. 17, and the cord cutting appears to be in reaction to Ye’s on-going social outbursts aimed at her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, and others.

The Staten Island native notoriously doesn’t have social media, but has rejoined with a new, verified account as of Feb. 16. Using the handle “@pmd” for his full name of Peter Michael Davidson, the Instagram page already boasts 1.2 million followers (within hours of joining, he was at over 100K). He’s only following two accounts: Kim and friend Sebastian Stan. The KKW Beauty founder has yet to refollow, but Kanye is following Pete as of publishing time.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in Feb. 2021. Here they’re seen at Paris Fashion Week in Feb. 2020. (Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

The social media drama with Kanye began last week when Kanye made it very clear he was unhappy about Kim’s new romance with the SNL comedian. Calling Pete “Skete,” he made a number of posts targeted at the 28-year-old, writing, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN” after re-posting an alleged friendly text from Pete. “How you guys [sic [go] about raising your kids is [your business] and not mine. I do [sic] [hope] [one] day meet them and we [can] all be friends,” Pete’s alleged message read.

In other posts, Kanye re-shared SNL clips of Pete on “Weekend Update” where he talked about Kanye’s battle with mental health, wearing a hate that said, “Make Kanye 2006 again.” Ye wrote, “HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?” on the clip, that included references to the rapper’s bipolar struggles and meds. “This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him,” West also said.

Amid the drama, Kim also sent an apparent message to her ex, who she filed for divorce from in Feb. 2021. “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star apparently penned. Kanye has since sent Kim a large flower delivery for Valentine’s Day and kept up the commentary on Instagram.