Kanye West Changes IG Photo To Kris Jenner & Explains Why: ‘Change The Narrative’

Kanye West, 45, appeared to extend an olive branch to Kris Jenner, 66, in the most random way possible. The rapper changed his profile picture on Instagram to a photo of his former mother-in-law. It’s the exact same photo that Kris uses for her own IG icon. Ye explained why he did that on his Instagram Stories. “I posted Kris with thoughts of peace and respect. Let’s change the narrative,” the “Praise God” hitmaker wrote.

Ye explains why he changed his Instagram profile picture to Kris Jenner earlier today: https://t.co/yaqxPCJqE4 pic.twitter.com/mgGJQ7uGaH — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) September 29, 2022

As fans know, Kanye brought Kris into his public drama with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, during his Instagram rant on Sept. 1. Ye said that he was not letting the four children he shares with Kim do what the SKIMS founder or her mother say, including picking the school they go to. He told Kris and Charlemagne the God to “Get your motherf*cking popcorn.” Kanye also accused Kris of making some of her daughters, including Kim, pose for Playboy.

Also during the rant, Ye shared apparent text messages between him and Kim, with one allegedly from Kris, asking him to stop the attacks. “Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end,” the message read.

The KarJenner mother, who had a great relationship with Ye when he was married to Kim, was not happy about being dragged into Kanye’s rant. “Kris thought that Kanye was way out of line for what he said about her yesterday,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kris has done nothing but try to help Kanye and mediate the tension between him and Kim. Kris is really hurt by his comments, and she let him know this.”

The insider also said that Kris knows she’d “only escalate the situation with Kanye” if she fights back. “And that is the last thing she wants, or needs, at this time,” the source explained. “Kim is the mother of his kids and Kris thinks that needs to respect her and keep the kids out of it.”

A second source told HL that Kris was “feeling hopeful” about the future of Kim and Kanye’s up-and-down relationship. But after Ye went off on the famous family on social media, Kris has come to the conclusion that Kanye will never “truly change.”