Gigi Hadid Throws Shade At Kanye West By Liking Tweet That Bashes Rapper For Being A Trump Supporter

Gigi Hadid took a shot at Kanye West, liking a tweet urging fashion industry talent to avoid working with Ye’s Yeezy brand due to his support of President Donald Trump.

It appears there’s zero chance we’ll see Gigi Hadid walking in one of Kanye West’s Yeezy fashion shows. He just held his Season 8 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 2, the same day an open message advising against working with Ye made the rounds on Twitter. It encouraged fashion industry talent to avoid working with the Yeezy brand for as long as Kanye, 42, continues to support President Donald Trump. Gigi, 24, liked the tweet, which was critical of Trump’s stances.

The tweet opened with, “A MESSAGE TO THE FASHION INDUSTRY” as the headline. It then went on to read: “Just in case you forgot, Kanye West advocates for Donald Trump’s administration. And that gay-hating, poor person-hating, immigrant-hating, women-hating, trans-hating, animal and nature-hating, abortion banning sociopathic genocidal agenda is the goody in each of your “sunday service” gift bags.”

It continued, “Lending your talents to West’s product campaigns and your caches to the normalization of his heinous message endangers the lives of gay people, women, poor, middle and working classes, and the environment itself.” The post ended with, “You are producing right-wing propaganda with every tweet of elation, record cover, choreography, or peal of “Christian” joy that you contribute to West’s dangerous campaign.”

Reality check to all the fashion writers out there in Paris pic.twitter.com/MqBNgOZziH — bryanboy (@bryanboy) March 2, 2020

The original tweet appeared to originate from a user named @anohni and was retweeted by user @bryanboy, which is the tweet that Gigi gave her like to. Kanye first showed support for Trump during a 2016 concert after the election where he revealed that he didn’t vote, but if he did it would have been for the tycoon. He subsequently went on Twitter rants in support of Trump and even visited him in the White House in early Oct. 2018. Several weeks after the controversial visit, Kanye decided to get out of talking politics and said he had been “used.” On Oct. 30, 2018 he tweeted, “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”