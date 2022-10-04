Selah Marley, Lauryn Hill’s Daughter & Bob Marley’s Granddaughter, Models Kanye’s White Lives Matter Shirt

Kanye West is constantly surprising us and that’s exactly what he did at his YZYSZN9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3. One of the models was Selah Marley, daughter of Lauryn Hill and granddaughter of Bob Marley. The 23-year-old strutted down the runway wearing an oversized shirt that read, “White Lives Matter,” on the back.

Selah strutted down the runway wearing an oversized black T-shirt with a pair of super slouchy and puffy black boots. The long-sleeve top was worn as a dress and on the front was a collage of pictures of Pope John Paul II with the words “Pope Juan Pablo II” underneath. Meanwhile, the back of the shirt said “White Lives Matter” in large white capital letters. She topped her look off with an incredibly long high ponytail that was pushed to the side and ended at the floor.

Kanye’s “WLM” design has caused quite the controversy and aside from Selah, conservative Candace Owens also donned a shirt from his collection with the slogan. Since debuting the questionable merchandise, Kanye has received a ton of backlash on social media, however, he is not backing down. The day after the show he posted an Instagram story that said, “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome.” Following this story, he also posted to his Instagram feed a photo that read, “When I said war, I meant war.”

Selah’s mom isn’t new to controversy and has been criticized in the past for things she has said regarding race, although some were shut down by Lauryn who said the comments being circulated around that she apparently said, were actually fabricated rumors. Lauryn and Bob Marley’s son, Rohan Marley, share five kids together including Selah.