Kendall Jenner ‘Likes’ Jaden Smith’s Tweets About Walking Out Of Kanye’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Show

Kendall Jenner quietly showed her support for pal Jaden Smith after he walked out of Kanye West’s controversial Yeezy Season 9 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. The supermodel, 26, didn’t directly speak out against the collection — which included apparel that said “White Lives Matter” on it — but she did like two tweets where Jaden told fans why he left the show.

“I Had To Dip Lol,” read the first. The next explained, “I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out.”

While Kendall quietly cosigned Jaden’s criticism, her sister Kim Kardashian — Kanye’s ex-wife — is said to be “utterly disgusted” by the stunt. “Kim is not surprised by Kanye decision to wear that on his shirt and thinks that he is, once again, trying to get attention,” a source close to Kim was able to tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows that he loves to start controversy and she is not even feeding into this. Sure, she thinks that he is making a horrible choice and that the message is very offensive to so many.”

She’s especially offended by his decision to rub elbows with right-wing pundit Candace Owens, 33, at the show. According to the insider, the reality star “lost it” when she saw the photo of Ye and Candace backstage together.

Kim’s beef with the podcast host, who currently works for the Daily Wire, started when she branded the star a “prostitute” and mother Kris Jenner a “pimp” during an appearance by Ray-J on her show. Kim’s ex has long alleged Kris helped orchestrate the release of his and Kim’s 2007 sex tape.

With that history behind them, the insider said, “When Kim saw Candace’s post with a photo collaborating with Kanye, she lost it.” They went on, “Kanye knows that Candace just got done calling the mother of his children a prostitute and the grandmother of his children a pimp to the world, so she is extremely bothered by the fact that he would do anything with her and she finds it very disrespectful to her and her family.”