Kendall Jenner Slays In Lingerie Sets For Sexy New FWRD Campaign: Photos

Is there anything Kendall Jenner can’t do? The answer is no and she proved that when she posed in lingerie for a new FWRD campaign. The 27-year-old creative director of the brand starred in the “Cue The Classics” campaign shot by Tyrell Hampton, where she rocked all different outfits from lace lingerie to bralettes, oversized coats, and more.

Throughout the campaign, Kendall rocked luxury brands from Khaite, Loewe, Bottega Veneta, and HELSA, and she wore some of her favorite pieces from the brands. In one photo, Kendall showed off her incredible figure in a completely sheer black lace bra with a pair of high-waisted sheer black tights. Under her stockings, she wore a pair of high-waisted black underwear and she styled her look with a massively oversized black fur coat.

Another photo pictured Kendall wearing a bright red lingerie set featuring a low-cut, scoop-neck bralette with a pair of matching mid-rise underwear. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on display as she sat against a wall wearing a baggy gray fuzzy coat, black sunglasses, and pointed-toe white leather mule heels.

As if Kendall’s outfits couldn’t get any sexier, the supermodel lounged on the couch wearing a tiny black spaghetti-strap triangle bra styled with a pair of high-waisted dark blue jeans. The bottom half of the jeans had a cool cowboy boot design and she topped her look off with a black cowboy hat and silver dangling earrings.

Perhaps our favorite photo of Kendall was her head-to-toe sheer blue ensemble. She was pictured lying on a bed wearing a sheer, high-waisted royal blue stockings with a pair of pointed-toe metallic silver pumps. She styled the stockings with a long-sleeve, sparkly sheer top and no bra underneath, covering her bare chest with just her arm.