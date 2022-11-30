Why Kendall Jenner & Harry Styles Are ‘Not Interested’ In Rekindling Their Romance (Exclusive)

Kendall Jenner, 27, and Harry Styles, 28, may have a “long history” together, but they aren’t interested in sparking up a romance. The model and singer ignited dating rumors back in 2013 and 2016, when they were spotted hanging out on numerous dates, but never confirmed a long-term commitment. Although she recently became single after splitting from on and off beau, Devin Booker, and he recently took a “break” from longtime girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, the once former rumored lovebirds are apparently planning on staying just friends for very specific reasons.

“Kendall will always have a special place in her heart for Harry,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They have always had an amazing time together and have formed a really close friendship. They’ve remained in touch over the years despite each dating other people. They have a ton of mutual respect for one another but there’s nothing going on in terms of a romance at this point.”

“They’re both newly single and it’s just not where Kendall’s head is at,” the source continued. “She loves spending time with Harry and they have a lot of fun, but things are totally platonic between them. She’s not in a position to jump into another committed relationship anytime soon.”

A source close to Harry said that the former One Direction member adores Kendall and they have a good amount of “trust” between them, but they’re both very “busy” and he’s content with staying pals. “Harry has always adored Kendall and he thinks the world of her,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY explained to us. “They have become such close friends over the years that, if they were to ever date, the relationship would seem so easy for the both of them. They already have the trust part built up. But neither Harry nor Kendall is interested in getting into anything serious at this time.”

“He is on the first leg of a world tour, and she is super busy with her modeling career,” the insider added. “If something did ever come out of this, it would not be until their worlds align. That does not mean that they won’t hang out. The potential for a hookup is real, but neither one of them would say anything about it.”

Kendall and Harry made headlines when she was spotted at one of his many concerts in Los Angeles, CA for his Love On Tour earlier this month. She stood alongside Hailey Bieber and was photographed dancing along to his music while he was on stage. Despite the appearance starting romance rumors, a third source reiterated that there’s nothing going on between them. “Kendall and Harry have a long history so after she went to his concert everyone was questioning if they’re back on. Kendall swears there’s nothing going on, that they’re just friends,” the source EXCLUSIVELY explained to us. “But they definitely have a flirty friendship, they’ve always had chemistry, so you never know where things might go with them. At this point Kendall’s telling everyone that they’re just friends.”