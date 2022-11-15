Kendall Jenner Dances At Ex Harry Styles’ Concert Alongside Hailey Bieber: Watch

Girls night out! Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber were snapped by fans at a Harry Styles concert in Los Angeles, dancing the night away.

November 15, 2022 5:11PM EST
Kendall Jenner Harry Styles
Kendall Jenner, 27, isn’t letting a little breakup with Harry Styles, 28, get in the way of a good time. The supermodel and her BFF Hailey Bieber, 25, were captured by fans in video clips and photos, dancing in the stands at the singer’s Los Angeles “Love On Tour” show on Monday, November 14. And Kendall’s baby sis Kylie Jenner was there, too! In pics, which you can SEE HERE via Page Six, Kendall appeared to rock a snake print halter tank top, as she swayed to Harry’s hits “Watermelon Sugar” and “Daydreaming.” She also carried a small brown handbag and accessorized with simple earrings.

Hailey, who danced right alongside her, wore a sexy black sheer tank top with built in bra, and at one point also carried a water bottle. Kylie wore futuristic sunglasses and an oversized black blazer as she took Hailey’s hand to dance, as well. The trio was notably joined by Allison Statter, Kim Kardashian‘s BFF from her youth. All of the girls giggled and waved their arms around as they sang along to the lyrics, seemingly unaware of the amount of attention that was directed towards them. It was a social media friendly evening, as well, with Hailey taking to SnapChat to oblige fans with a kissy selfie of the trio.

Kendall and Harry, (who is now famously dating actress and Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, 38,) were linked over and over again from 2013 to 2019. They never officially confirmed their romance. Kendall went on to date NBA star Devin Booker, 26, briefly splitting in the summer of 2022 before reuniting in September.

Meanwhile, pals Kendall and Hailey have been seen out and about during various outings, including an alluring lingerie clad trip to Doja Cat‘s Halloween season 27th birthday bash on Friday, October 21. They’ve also been snapped heading to Pilates class together in Los Angeles.

