Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Passionately Kiss On Date Night Ahead Of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’s Release

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have confirmed that the ongoing drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling, which stars the 28-year-old Brit and was directed by the 38-year-old former wife of Jason Sudeikis, has not shaken their romance. The pair, who have been dating since late 2020, was photographed packing on the PDA in New York City on the eve of the movie’s Sept. 23 release. In photos seen here, Harry and Olivia shamelessly hugged and made out on the sidewalk in-between chatting with some friends.

Harry wrapped his arms tightly around Olivia’s waist as she wrapped hers around his neck in some photos, while in others, they simply embraced and looked into each other’s eyes. In one fun shot, the lovebirds can be seen playfully pointing at each other and smiling as they stood just feet apart. They both rocked blue jeans, with Harry pairing his with a white jacket with peaches printed on the back and Olivia wearing a white tank and black blazer with hers.

The passionate kisses came after weeks of speculation about their romance amid the seemingly endless drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling. Harry and Olivia both stayed away from each other during press events for the psychological thriller, with some fans pointing out that it looked like they went out of their way to avoid each other on the carpet of the Venice Film Festival, fueling breakup rumors. However, Harry was in the middle of a Madison Square Garden residency during the film’s promotion, and eagle-eyed fans often found Olivia dancing backstage at his shows, putting the worried fans at ease.

Even before the public make-out session occurred, HollywoodLife confirmed the former One Direction heartthrob and the House alum are “stronger than ever” despite the layers of controversy their relationship endured. “Despite rumors suggesting that there was trouble in their relationship, this entire experience has, in fact, made them stronger than ever,” a person close to the couple told HL EXCLUSIVELY. “They both really wanted to keep their relationship out of the spotlight when they were promoting this film and they think that they did this. The love that they share this unbreakable bond, and they are both so supportive of each other’s careers and would never do anything to let that come in the way of their relationship.”

Harry and Olivia’s relationship was at the center of some of the reported tension on the Don’t Worry Darling set. A source reportedly on set told Vulture that Olivia and Harry’s co-star Florence Pugh got in a “screaming match” during filming because Harry and Olivia would often “disappear” together, and Florence did not appreciate it. The Cowboys & Aliens actress shut down rumors of a feud and has praised Florence for her acting. Florence has not commented on the gossip and skipped out on the New York City premiere of the film on Sept. 19. Plus, there was also confusion over the original casting of the film. Shia LaBeouf, 36, was originally cast in Harry’s role, but he departed the project early on. Olivia claimed he was fired, but Shia said he stepped away from the set due to scheduling issues.