Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde: Why They Didn’t Walk The Red Carpet At ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere

A lot went down during the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival. Harry Styles kissed Nick Kroll on the mouth. Fans were convinced that Harry, 28, spat in Chris Pine‘s lap (he didn’t). One thing that didn’t happen was any PDA between Harry and his girlfriend, actress and Don’t Worry Darling’s director, Olivia Wilde. They didn’t interact on the red carpet, nor did Olivia, 38, sit next to Harry during the screening. While this might mean trouble for any other couple, a source close to Olivia tells HollywoodLife that all is fine, and the two are “trying to keep the focus on the movie.”

“They intentionally decided to keep the focus off their relationship by not walking the carpet together because they don’t want to distract any more from the movie,” the insider tells HollywoodLife, seemingly referencing the recent rumors of a falling out between Olivia and Darling star Florence Pugh. However, the source says that Olivia and Harry are “very much a united front; look at what they chose to wear. It’s no accident that they’re both in Gucci.”

Harry and Olivia are notoriously private about their love life, which was the reason for the lack of any PDA between them. The two intentionally kept their relationship out of the Venice Film Festival “because they did not want this to be all about them,” a source close to Harry tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They want the focus to be on their film, and they know that, if they present themselves as this touchy-feely couple, it will overshadow the film itself.”

“They’ve discussed how they will do press for this film for quite some time now,” the source tells HollywoodLife. “They know the public is interested in their relationship, but the two of them have managed to keep it out of the spotlight, for the most part, up to this point. Sure, they both feel the heat about this film and are well aware of the drama surrounding it. It has been a rocky road to get them to where they are today. But they both feel that they created something amazing, and their only goal right now is to promote that so that it can get as much positive exposure as possible.”

“For their individual careers, this film is very important for them. As far as their relationship goes, nothing has really changed,” adds the source.

Harry and Olivia aren’t the only ones trying to keep the focus on the film. Fans came to Florence’s aid amidst rumors that the 26-year-old actress snubbed her director at the end of the screening. One fan showed a video that countered the snub claims, showing that Florence and Olivia made eye contact and applauded one another.