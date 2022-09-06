Harry Styles Appears To Spit On Chris Pine At Venice Film Festival & Fans Are Confused: Watch

UPDATE — September 6, 2022, at 12:24 p.m. ET: A source close to Chris said that Harry “100% did not spit on/at” Chris. The accusation “is a completely fabricated exchange and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

ORIGINAL: Now, this is something no one saw coming. The Don’t Worry Darling cast assembled for the film’s Venice Film Festival premiere on September 5, and a video from the screening went viral — but not for the reason you might think. Twitter has started dissecting one particular video because they think Harry Styles may have spit on Chris Pine.

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022

The video shows Harry coming over to take his seat next to Chris at the Don’t Worry Darling screening. As Harry is sitting down, Chris looks down at his lap and stops clapping. He leans back in his seat and has a stunned look on his face. The angle and not-clear quality of the video caused the Twitter universe to go nuts over the possibility that Harry could have spit on his co-star, causing Chris to stop clapping.

Harry and Chris quickly started trending on Twitter, with the video being watched and dissected by countless users. “Watching harry styles spit on chris pine like it’s the zapruder film i can’t look away pls help,” one Twitter user wrote. Another person thought the spitting claims were ridiculous. “If you think HARRY STYLES of all people would PURPOSELY SPIT on someone… you clearly do not know who you’re talking about,” the user wrote.

watching harry styles spit on chris pine like it’s the zapruder film i can’t look away pls help — wig-wag 📽 (@wigwagmag) September 6, 2022

if you think HARRY STYLES of all people would PURPOSELY SPIT on someone… you clearly do not know who you’re talking about — ella annaliese • LT2 (@iloveotb_) September 6, 2022

Thankfully, there are multiple angles to this situation. Another video from above Chris and Harry’s seats doesn’t give any fuel to the claim running rampant on Twitter. While Chris still looks down at his lap in shock, this view of Harry’s face doesn’t show any spitting. Harry and Chris appear to exchange words after Harry takes his seat. On an otherwise boring Labor Day weekend, this viral moment is all smoke and no “spit” fire.

Despite dating for nearly 2 years now, Harry and director Olivia Wilde did not sit next to each other during the screening. Chris sat between them. Harry and Olivia also didn’t pose for photos together — just the two of them — on the red carpet and sat on opposite ends of the press conference.

After rumored drama between Olivia and Don’t Worry Darling’s leading lady Florence Pugh, Florence could only attend the red carpet premiere and screening for the film. She did not attend the press conference because she was en route from Budapest where she is currently filming the Dune sequel. Don’t Worry Darling will be released in theaters on September 23.