Harry Styles Sweetly Grabs Olivia Wilde’s Hand After NYC Dinner Date: Photos

Love in New York! Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were spotted heading out after getting dinner in New York City on Thursday, August 18. The couple were seen heading out of Little Italy restaurant Ruby Rossa, before the Harry’s House singer begins his 15-night run at Madison Square Garden as part of his Love On Tour. The popstar, 28, and director, 38, looked like they were enjoying their extended stay in New York.

As fans greeted the star couple outside of the restaurant, Harry reached back to hold hands with Olivia, before they were on their way. The former One Direction member rocked a floral, sheer top. It was almost all white with some purple and yellow stripes on it. The “Late Night Talking” singer also wore some brown, striped slacks, white shoes and a black face mask.

Olivia stunned in an all-blue outfit. She sported a t-shirt, plus a white and blue skirt with flowers printed all over it, plus a pair of white sneakers with blue stripes going down the side. She also accessorized with a small and simple necklace.

The couple’s dinner date came just days before Harry’s stint at The Garden kicks off. His tour will hit the Big Apple on Saturday, August 20, and he’ll be staying at the “world’s most famous arena” for 15 shows, which he’ll wrap up on September 21. After his New York run, he’ll also have some shorter residencies in Texas and Chicago, before another 15 show run at the Forum in Los Angeles.

The North American leg of his tour came after the couple traveled throughout Europe. A source close to Olivia revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that Harry and the Don’t Worry Darling director had a ton of fun while he performed overseas. “She’s been popping in to join him along the way, they’re turning it into a fun summer holiday. And he’s always so excited when she’s there,” the insider said.