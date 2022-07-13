Harry Styles Enjoys Life While Never Getting Out Of Bed In ‘Late Night Talking’ Video

While Harry Styles continues to reign atop the Billboard Hot 100, the “As It Was” singer decided it was time for a well-deserved nap in his new video for “Late Night Talking.” Released Wednesday (July 13), the video sees Harry, 28, waking up to find that he’s alone in his bed. However, that’s not the case for long. After diving into the sheets – seemingly, into a bed dimension – Harry winds up in one bed after another.

There’s a low-key orgy scene featuring multiple partners of all genders and presumably identifications. There’s a trip through an art gallery where Harry’s bed is the central installation. Harry enjoys a spaghetti dinner while in bed. He takes in the opera while in bed. He even drives down the English streets while in bed. Before the whole video becomes a version of that corny “…in bed” game you play with Fortune cookies, Harry finds himself whisked up into the sky after a freak storm threatens to rain on his parade. Yet, Harry decides to go with the flow and catch some Zs…even as he plummets back to earth.

Serving as the second single from his third solo album, Harry’s House, “Late Night Talking” sees Harry pine over a love. “Things haven’t been quite the same,” he sings, per Genius. “There’s a haze on the horizon, babe /It’s only been a couple of days, and I miss you, mmm, yeah / When nothing really goes to plan / You stub your toe or break your camera / I’ll do everything I can to help you through.” In the chorus, Harry croons, “We’ve been doin’ all this late-night talkin’ / ‘Bout anything you want until the morning / Now you’re in my life / I can’t get you off my mind.”

Now, fans will have to see if “Late Night Talking” recreates the success of “As It Was,” the first single from Harry’s House. “As It Was” is currently enjoying its ninth week of being No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It first reached the top of the charts in the week of April 16 and never strayed far from that position. Even as Future (“Wait For U”), Jack Harlow (“First Class”), and Drake (“Jimmy Cooks”) all enjoyed stints at No. 1, the crown eventually fell back to Harry’s head.

Harry is currently on the road with his Love On Tour, supporting Harry’s House (available now via Erskine Records/Columbia Records, having debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200). For details about his list of dates, check out https://www.hstyles.co.uk/.