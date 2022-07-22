Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Turning His European Tour Into ‘A Fun Summer Holiday’

An international tour sounds like a lot more fun with your girlfriend by your side! Olivia Wilde has been joining Harry Styles as he brings his latest tour throughout Europe. While the 28-year-old popstar has plenty of shows, a source close to the House actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the pair have been treating the tour like a bit of a summer vacation, and both Harry and Olivia, 38, have been having a blast throughout the run.

The insider revealed that the “As It Was” singer has loved having Olivia join him on the road. “Olivia and Harry have been having a great time on his European tour, she’s been popping in to join him along the way, they’re turning it into a fun summer holiday. And he’s always so excited when she’s there,” they said. “It’s really sweet how proud he is to have her by his side, he loves to show her off.”

While they’re having a blast at Harry’s concert tour, it’s not the only reason they’re traveling through Europe! “The big excitement this summer for them is the Venice Film Festival, they’re busy getting everything ready. It’s going to be a huge moment for Olivia and something they’re both really looking forward to,” the source said.

View Related Gallery Harry Styles' Romantic History: Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner & More LUIS GUERRA JR/©2012 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445 New York, New York, June 7, 2012 3rd annual amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at The New York Public Library in New York City. PGagu68 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR89980_1.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The Venice Film Fest is clearly a highlight as Olivia prepares to debut her new movie Don’t Worry Darling, which she directed and acted in and also stars Harry, at the festival, per Variety. The new flick is expected to hit theaters in September, but the “Watermelon Sugar” singer clearly enjoyed working on it with his girlfriend. “I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia,” he said in an interview with Howard Stern in May. “Acting is kind of very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot. It requires a lot of trust if you want to kind of give it everything, and I think being able to trust your director is a gift, so that was very helpful.