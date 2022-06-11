Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Spotted Holding Hands & Looking At Properties Together In London

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles appear to be looking for a home together! The actress, 39, and singer, 29, were spotted holding hands as they checked out the North Hampstead neighborhood in London on Thursday, June 9 in the images published by the Daily Mail. The pair were casually dressed, with Olivia rocking a bomber jacket reading Otis for her 8-year-old son, paired with jeans, Meanwhile, Harry rocked a purple ’80s inspired jumpsuit and a beanie. At one point, the two stopped to look into a real estate agent’s office.

The unexpected couple have been inseparable since linking up romantically in 2021 after working on the film Don’t Worry Darling (Harry is starring, while Olivia directed). The pair have remained mum on commenting on their romance, however, Harry recently described his working relationship with the former O.C. actress in an interview — calling her a “gift.”

“I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia,” the former One Direction singer said to Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show. “Acting is kind of very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot. It requires a lot of trust if you want to kind of give it everything, and I think being able to trust your director is a gift, so that was very helpful,” he said of the experience, adding that it was a “nice experience” to work on the film. The project is slated for release on Sept. 23, 2022.

The two have proven to be supportive of each other both personally, and professionally, too: Olivia was spotted out to dinner with her boyfriend as they celebrated the release of his third album, lead by viral single “As It Was.” The single also includes some references to his love. “I don’t wanna talk about the way that it was/Leave America, two kids follow her/I don’t wanna talk about who’s doin’ it first,” he croons towards the end of the song.

Olivia, of course, hails from America, and is the mom of two kids with ex-fiancés Jason Sudeikis, 45,: Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5,, 8, and Daisy, 5,. Recently, the actress was awkwardly served custody papers while making an appearance at the CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas, Nevada back in April. After awkwardly accepting the envelope, marked private and confidential, she continued with her presentation.

After the incident, sources told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Harry did “everything” he could to support Olivia. “He doesn’t have children of his own, but he sees how much love she has for her kids, and he will do everything that he can to show her kids and her this same type of love. Harry has been a rock for her, and he has shown her what true love is again,” they said.