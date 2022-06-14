Harry Styles Carries Olivia Wilde’s Bags For Her As They Stroll Through London: Photos

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were seen in rare photos together while out and about in London on June 13. The two kept things low-key as they took a stroll, with Harry carrying Olivia’s bags on his shoulders. While Olivia went empty-handed, Harry had two bags strapped around his shoulders, proving to be the perfect boyfriend by holding onto his lady’s things.

It’s been about a year and a half since Harry and Olivia’s relationship first went public at the beginning of 2021. The couple has made a point to keep their romance out of the public eye as much as possible, but Olivia was spotted at multiple shows on Harry’s tour in the fall of 2021. The two met on the set of the movie Don’t Worry Darling, which they both star in, with Olivia also serving as director. The film is set to premiere in September.

Meanwhile, Harry just released his album, Harry’s House, in May, and kicked off the 20 leg of his Love on Tour on June 11. His next show is on June 15, so it looks like he was getting in some relaxation with Olivia in between dates. The tour will continue on in Europe throughout June and July before heading back to North America in August and through the fall. In November, Harry will head to Latin America for another string of dates, and the tour concludes in Australia in 2023.

View Related Gallery Harry Styles' Romantic History: Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner & More LUIS GUERRA JR/©2012 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445 New York, New York, June 7, 2012 3rd annual amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at The New York Public Library in New York City. PGagu68 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR89980_1.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

For Olivia, being a mom is also part of the equation. The actress shares two kids with her ex, Jason Sudeikis, who she split from in 2020. In April, Olivia was served custody papers from Jason while she was at CinemaCon promoting Don’t Worry Darling. Jason did not know when Olivia would be served the papers, but filed them to “establish jurisdiction relating to the children.” The contents of the documents have not been made public.