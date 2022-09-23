Olivia Wilde & Florence Pugh Reportedly Got Into ‘Screaming Match’ While Filming ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

The Don’t Worry Darling saga continues! Allegedly, Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh got into a major fight on the set while filming in January 2021, according to a new report from Vulture. An anonymous source told the outlet that Oliva, 38, and her boyfriend Harry Styles, 28, would “disappear,” and Florence, 26, got annoyed, and it eventually led to the two women engaging in a “screaming match” on the set.

While the details of the argument have not been made known, the article did imply that the argument led to an executive stepping in to ensure that Olivia would still work on the movie. The report came just as Don’t Worry Darling hit theaters nationwide on Friday, September 23.

HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh for comment.

The leadup to Don’t Worry Darling’s release has been riddled with drama surrounding the movie’s director and stars. Despite rumors that Olivia and the Black Widow actress have feuded, she denied that the two had issues during a profile with Vanity Fair at the beginning of September. “Florence’s performance in this film is astounding,” she told the outlet. “It’s just baffling to me that the media would rather focus on baseless rumors and gossip, thereby overshadowing her profound talent.” Despite the rumors, Florence did like a photo of Harry and Olivia at an afterparty for the New York premiere.

Florence isn’t the only cast member that Olivia allegedly had some issues with while working on the film. She addressed the recent back-and-forth with Shia LaBeouf, where they offered conflicting reports where he said that he quit while Olivia claimed that he was fired, in the Vanity Fair story. “All I’ll say is he was replaced, and there was no going forward with him. I wish him the best in his recovery,” she said.

Olivia isn’t alone in the drama though. Harry Styles also had his own rumor circulated when a video appeared to show him spitting on his co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Fest. Despite many fans dissecting the video, Olivia denied that her boyfriend spat on Chris during an appearance on The Late Show. Harry did joke about the incident during his New York City concert following the festival.