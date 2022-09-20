Florence Pugh Shows Love To Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles after Missing Another Premiere

It’s no secret that Don’t Worry Darling star Florence Pugh just missed another event for the film; but that didn’t stop her from showing a little love to Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, as she took to Instagram to “like” a photo of the couple at the New York City premiere afterparty! In the pic, which showed up in the sixth slide of a photo carousel on Nick Kroll‘s Instagram account, Olivia and Harry snuggled up with their co-star for a group selfie. Nick rocked a monochrome red suit and tie, while Olivia wore a classy black gown and chunky bracelets and rings as she smiled for the camera. Off to the side, her beau Harry leaned in for the snap, wearing black jacket and white collared shirt.

Florence’s “like” on the September 20 post would seem simple if it weren’t for the fact that allegations of malcontent among the cast of the big screen drama have swirled for weeks. After Florence missed the NYC premiere on Monday, September 19, those rumors intensified. But Olivia, who directed the film, pushed back at the whispering of a spat with the Midsommar beauty in a recent interview.

“It is very rare that people assume the best from women in power,” Olivia told Vanity Fair in the October 2022 issue. “I think they don’t often give us the benefit of the doubt. Florence did the job I hired her to do, and she did it exquisitely. She blew me away. Every day I was in awe of her, and we worked very well together.” The accomplished mother of two with ex Jason Sudeikis also noted the irony of pitting women against each other in the context of a movie meant to be empowering for women.

“It is ironic that now, with my second film—which is again about the incredible power of women, what we’re capable of when we unite, and how easy it is to strip a woman of power by using other women to judge and shame them—we’re talking about this,” she told the magazine.