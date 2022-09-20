Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Pose Solo At ‘DWD’ Premiere As Florence Pugh Skips It

Despite being an IRL couple, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles once again avoided posing for photos together at the premiere of their movie Don’t Worry Darling in New York City. The two, who met on the movie set in 2020 and have been dating since the end of that year, took solo shots on the red carpet. In group cast photos, they also stood far apart from one another, just like they did at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. However, photographers did catch the couple chatting for a moment as they walked past one another on the carpet.

Meanwhile, two of the movie’s other stars, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine, weren’t able to attend the premiere. Florence was overseas filming Dune 2, while Chris was in production for a project in Los Angeles. The actors did make sure to send a video message to fans at the IMAX premiere, but their absence comes in the wake of rumors of tension between some of the DWD cast.

Mainly, rumors of a feud between Olivia and Florence have been circulating for months. While Florence has kept tight-lipped about the rumored drama, Olivia has shut down the reports as “baseless rumors and gossip.” She’s also made a point to praise Florence’s performance in the film, which Olivia directed, on more than one occasion. “Florence’s performance in this film is astounding,” Olivia told Vanity Fair. “It’s just baffling to me that the media would rather focus on baseless rumors and gossip, thereby overshadowing her profound talent. She deserves more than that. As does this movie and everyone who worked so hard on it.”

The drama surrounding the movie has also spilled over into Olivia’s personal life. The mom of two went public with her relationship with Harry at the very beginning of 2021, just weeks after it was publicly revealed that she had split from Jason Sudeikis. Olivia has insisted that she and the actor broke up several months before the news was announced, but many still accused her of leaving Jason for Harry. She clapped back at these rumors in the Vanity Fair interview, as well, calling them “completely inaccurate,” and explaining that her “bumpy” relationship with Jason actually ended at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The drama between these two was heightened when Olivia was promoting Don’t Worry Darling at CinemaCon in April, and she was served custody papers from Jason while speaking to a large crowd at the event. While sources close to Jason have insisted that he didn’t know she’d be served the papers in such a public manner, Olivia isn’t buying it. “I wasn’t that shocked,” she admitted. “There’s a reason I didn’t stay in that relationship. Unfortunately, that was consistent with my experience of the relationship.”