Olivia Wilde Slays Daisy Dukes, Cowboy Boots On LA Outing Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama

Olivia Wilde stepped out into the Los Angeles heat wave on Thursday, September 8, slaying in ultra-short Daisy Dukes and a pair of black cowboy boots! In photos, which you can SEE HERE, the Tron: Legacy star, 38, paired the look with a basic white tee and a black NYU baseball cap. She carried two bags, (one a brown suede Gucci crossbody) and accessorized with a classic pair of aviator sunglasses. Olivia definitely appeared to be on the go, as her hair was still wet while she stepped into the driver’s side of a black vehicle.

The sighting comes amid rumored drama for the cast of her film Don’t Worry Darling, starring her boyfriend Harry Styles and Midsommar beauty Florence Pugh. Speculation has been put forth that Harry spit on co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival, and that Florence and Olivia are feuding — all of which have been denied by the stars or their reps.

Compounding the drama is speculation that Olivia left former fiancé Jason Sudeikis, 46, for Harry, 28. Hogwash, she told Vanity Fair for their October issue. “The complete horses*** idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” she told the magazine. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. like any relationship that ends, it didn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic. We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time. Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to NOT, because we could be better parents as friends who lived in different houses.”

And despite Harry joking that he “popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine,” a source close to Chris told HollywoodLife that the pop star “100% did not spit on/at” Chris. They continued, saying the rumor “is a completely fabricated exchange and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

As for a potential feud with leading lady Florence, Olivia pushed back on those claims, too, gushing about the star. “It is very rare that people assume the best from women in power,” she told VF. “I think they don’t often give us the benefit of the doubt. Florence did the job I hired her to do, and she did it exquisitely. She blew me away. Every day I was in awe of her, and we worked very well together.” She added that the rumors are “ironic” given the content of the film.

“It is ironic that now, with my second film—which is again about the incredible power of women, what we’re capable of when we unite, and how easy it is to strip a woman of power by using other women to judge and shame them—we’re talking about this,” she said.