Olivia Wilde Reveals If Harry Styles Really Spit On Chris Pine At Venice Film Festival: Watch

Olivia Wilde has broken her silence on one of the many rumors surrounding her upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling. The 38-year-old director talked about “spitgate” during her Sept. 21 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to put the rumor that Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine during the film’s screening at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 5 to rest. “He did not,” she said with a huge grin on her face. “I think it’s a perfect example of people who look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact.”

“People will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact.” — @oliviawilde on #spitgate More tonight on @CBS at 11:35/10:35c. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/RQS54WJH0G — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 22, 2022

As fans know, Harry, 28, addressed the rumor during his Sept. 7 concert in New York City after a video of him sitting down next to Chris, 42, went viral because to many, it looked as if Harry spit directly on his castmate’s lap. “I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine,” Harry told the crowd at his concert as he gushed about being thrilled to be back on stage. The crowd erupted in screams after Harry spoke about the situation so nonchalantly.

Harry Styles: "It's wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine." pic.twitter.com/TUGOSoQPxw — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) September 8, 2022

Previously, a source close to the former One Direction member told HollywoodLife that he “100% did not spit on/at” the Star Trek actor. They added that the rumor “is a completely fabricated exchange and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

While the spitting rumors gave both Harry and Olivia, who have been dating since the end of 2020, a laugh, it is the one light-hearted rumor the cast has faced over the last few weeks. Don’t Worry Darling has been plagued with weeks of drama and feud rumors, including drama surrounding whether Olivia fired Shia LaBeouf, 36, who was originally cast in Harry’s role, or whether he quit. The two shared conflicting stories about how Shia’s departure from the film went down in early September. Furthermore, Olivia has been under public scrutiny for running an allegedly toxic set and for having a reported fallout with Harry’s costar, Florence Pugh. The House alum shut down these rumors, although Florence’s absence from many of the film’s press events only fueled the gossip.

And during her Sept. 21 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Olivia reflected on the “soap opera” surrounding her film and how she stays composed amidst the drama. “It’s hard sometimes, but at the end of the day, I’m so lucky,” she eloquently stated. “I’m so lucky and there’s people dealing with so many really hard things. The people in Jackson, Mississippi, don’t have water. There’s people everywhere dealing with real health crises. My stuff is out there, but I’m alive, and my kids are alive, and that’s what gets me through.”