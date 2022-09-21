Olivia Wilde Reveals The ‘Tricky’ Part Of Co-Parenting With Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde dished on how she and her ex Jason Sudeikis are “reshaping” their family as co-parents. The 38-year-old director of Don’t Worry Darling — who shares son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, with the Saturday Night Live actor, 47 — made a guest appearance on Wednesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and opened up about her new reality as a single mother.

“My priority is them,” Olivia said of Otis and Daisy. “As long as they’re happy and they’re healthy then — my ex and I, we agree on that. They are everything to us.”

“It’s tough,” Olivia said while speaking with host Kelly Clarkson. “I think, you know, reshaping a family is tricky, and the one benefit is it’s allowed for some really deep conversations with my kids about emotions and about happiness and about what family means and love and it’s actually allowed me to get to know them in a different way.”

“My priority is them,” Olivia said of Otis and Daisy. “As long as they’re happy and they’re healthy then — my ex and I, we agree on that. They are everything to us. There are so many families that are blended and different shapes.”

She went on to say, “If you can surround them with so much love, then it’s OK. But it’s tricky because we’re not doing it in private.”

Back in November of 2020, Olivia and Jason decided to end their 7-year engagement and go their separate ways after almost a decade together. They are currently in a dramatic custody battle over Otis and Daisy.

“At the end of the the day, I’m so lucky,” she added on the talk show. “There’s people dealing with so many hard things. The people of Jackson, Mississippi, don’t have water. There’s people everywhere dealing with real health crises and, you know, my stuff is out there but I’m alive and my kids are alive, and that’s what gets me through. I remind myself of that every single day.”

Part of the drama involves Olivia being served custody papers from Jason while she was on stage making a speech at Comic-Con in Las Vegas, NV a few months ago. Olivia slammed the delivery during an interview with Variety. “The only peo­ple who suffered were my kids, because they’ll have to see that, and they shouldn’t ever have to know that happened,” she said. “For me, it was appalling, but the victims were an 8­ and 5 year-­old, and that’s really sad. And when my kids are dragged into it, it’s deeply painful.”

Jason, for his part, claimed he didn’t intend for Olivia to be served at the event. “Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment,” he wrote in court paperwork obtained by Us.