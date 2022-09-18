Jason Sudeikis Bonds With Otis, 8, At Football Game After Serving Ex Olivia Wilde Custody Papers

Jason Sudeikis, 47, looked as happy as could be on Sept. 18, when he spent quality time with his son, Otis. The actor and the eight-year-old watched a football match between Brentford and Arsenal at the Brentford Community Stadium in London, England and stayed close to each other while walking in the crowd. The doting dad wore a black hoodie that read, “RUN THE JEWELS” in white across the front, tan pants, and a white and black baseball cap while his oldest child wore a gray Kansas City Chiefs hoodie and black pants.

Jason and Otis’ outing comes as the former is going through a public custody battle with his ex Olivia Wilde, whom he dated from 2011 to 2020. The 38-year-old actress, who is the mother of Otis and Jason’s daughter Daisy, 5, was served custody papers by her ex while she was on stage making a speech at Comic-Con in Las Vegas, NV a few months ago. The papers came after Jason filed a suit against her in New York City Family Court last Oct. when he wanted the kids to live with him in Brooklyn, NY while she wanted them to live with her in Los Angeles, CA.

Olivia, who is now dating Harry Styles, was also reportedly thinking of moving Otis and Daisy to London, where the singer lives. The couple went public with their romance in Jan. 2021 and have seemed inseparable ever since. They met and started their romance when he took on one of the lead roles in her film, Don’t Worry Darling, and although there were rumors that she broke up with Jason for the former One Direction member, she debunked them in a previous interview.

“The complete horsesh*t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” she told Vanity Fair. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. like any relationship that ends, it didn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic.”

“We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time,” she continued. “Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to NOT, because we could be better parents as friends who lived in different houses.”

Olivia went on to receive a legal win when a judge ruled California was the home state of their kids. She filed a petition to “determine parental relationship in Superior Court of California, in LA” in May, the filing noted, according to Daily Mail, and her legal team moved to legally dismiss Jason’s custody case on May 18.

The custody battle is expected to now be tried in California, so the “whole thing will start over” in court there, a source told the outlet. “She and Jason don’t speak to each other, so they have help communicating about the custody schedule,” the insider claimed. They also said that while Olivia is “upset about the custody drama,” she still wants their children to see their father “as much as possible” and “hopes they can figure out the best living situation for everyone.”