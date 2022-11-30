Harry Styles & Kendall Jenner: The Truth About Their Relationship Status After Fans’ Reconciliation Hopes

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles fans got excited at the possibility that the former couple may have reunited after they each went through their own breakups after a report surfaced from The Sun. Despite the initial report, sources close to Kendall, 27, revealed that she and Harry, 28, are not actually romantically involved again to E! News. “They are not rekindling at this moment,” one of the insiders told the outlet.

The source went on to say that even though the beauty icon and popstar were once a couple, any connection they still have is strictly platonic. “She and Harry are just good friends,” they said. “They remained friendly over the years and have kept in touch. There’s nothing romantic going on, but they do catch up from time to time and have hung out in social settings.”

The rumors that Harry and Kendall had re-sparked their romance came just over a week after reports came out that Harry and director Olivia Wilde broke up after two years of dating. A few days after the reports that Harry and Olivia broke up, reports surfaced that Kendall and her long-term boyfriend Devin Booker had split up a month prior. Harry and Kendall were romantically linked on a few occasions dating back to 2013 per People. Even though the pair may only be friends, it’s clear they’re on good terms, as Kendall attended one of the “As It Was” singer’s concerts in Los Angeles.

After the reports that Harry and the Don’t Worry Darling director had split up surfaced, sources close to the former One Direction member told HollywoodLife exclusively that he’s not considering it a full-on split from Olivia. “Harry will not say that they have broken up – just that they are taking a break and putting their relationship on pause,” they said.

As for Kendall, a friend revealed to HL exclusively that she wants to stay on friendly terms with the NBA player, but she’s looking forward to the new chapter of her life. “Kendall has no issue maintaining a friendship with Devin, but she doesn’t see any possibility of reconciliation. She feels like that ship has sailed and is looking forward to enjoying the single life for a while now,” they said.