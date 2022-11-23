Harry Styles Believes He & Olivia Wilde Are On ‘A Pause’: ‘Neither Will Say It’s Over’ (Exclusive)

Harry Styles‘ relationship with Olivia Wilde may never be “As It Was” — but that doesn’t mean it is necessarily over, either. Less than one week after the world learned that the couple — who were getting set to celebrate their second anniversary — had decided to call it quits, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Harry, 28, and Olivia, 38, may not be ready to throw in the towel just yet. “Harry will not say that they have broken up – just that they are taking a break and putting their relationship on pause,” a source told us. “No one thinks that they will resume the relationship after his tour, but Harry says that he does not know what the future holds.”

As fans know, the duo spent a great deal of time together during the filming of Don’t Worry Darling — the controversial movie starring Harry that Olivia directed. Just prior to the film’s release, they did a publicity tour that included a stop at the Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy. During the same time, Harry’s tour, Harry Styles Love On Tour 2022, sold out Madison Square Garden in NYC for 15 shows, from August 21 to September 15. His tour then headed to Los Angeles, Calif., where he continued to perform for packed-out audiences until his final performance on Nov. 15 at the LA Forum, where Olivia was seen dancing with her two children — son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6. This led to much confusion when it was reported by People Magazine that the two had split just several days later, on Nov. 18.

The source told us, however, that the decision to put their love on pause was made prior to this show. “Bringing her kids to see his performance was not strange to them because their kids adore Harry, and he wanted them there. When Olivia brought the kids to his concert, they had already discussed their plans with each other,” the insider told HollywoodLife. “They have been talking about it for some time. But he will not say it is over and neither will she. Nothing changed from when she brought the kids to the concert to when it became known to the public. The kids love Harry and Harry loves them.”

Currently, Harry is performing several shows in Mexico. After a short break for the holidays, he will continue his globetrotting, taking his show around the globe to countries including Columbia, Peru, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil. Fans in the UK will get to see him in the summer of 2023 and he is expected to add a leg to travel throughout Asia after. The source told us that his hectic show schedule was a major reason that he and Olivia decided to take a break.

“Harry is getting ready to embark on a world tour and Olivia has obligations to be in Los Angeles and London for work,” the source told us. “Her kids are her main priority, and they are not at the age where Olivia can go on a world tour with Harry. They need their mom, and she always puts them first no matter what. It was not a bad breakup and neither one of them pulled the plug. They just decided that, at this time, their lives are drawing them apart and they need to do what is best for them and their career.”

Harry and Olivia began dating in December 2020 and were first photographed holding hands the following month, in January 2021. HollywoodLife reached out to reps for both Harry and Olivia, but we have not gotten a response from either.