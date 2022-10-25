Olivia Wilde Dances For Harry Styles At His LA Concert Amid Drama With Ex Jason Sudeikis

Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, 38, showed up to her boyfriend, Harry Styles’ concert to put all the drama with her ex, Jason Sudeikis, 47, on hold as she danced her troubles away. The mom-of-two was spotted by fans dancing and singing along to several of the 28-year-old’s hit songs throughout the night on Oct. 23. One of the songs that Olivia was seen throwing her arms in the air to was Harry’s “As It Was”, which a fan recorded and posted to Twitter.

More of Olivia Wilde at the show last night ✨ pic.twitter.com/diD0DC1bQB — Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde updates🍋🍋 (@Holiviaa1) October 24, 2022

The night on the town in Los Angeles comes just one week after Olivia and the Ted Lasso star’s former nanny told The Daily Mail alleged details about the duo’s split. The ex-employee told the outlet that at one point Jason allegedly threw himself under Olivia’s vehicle to stop her from leaving their home, and reportedly told the nanny, “She’s f***ing someone else.” But following the explosive claims, the actress and Jason released a joint statement to HollywoodLife disputing the employee’s comments.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the two wrote. “Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex,” they added. “We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.“

Two days after hitting up Harry’s show at the Kia Forum, Olivia and the hitmaker were spotted grabbing a bite to eat in L.A., according to Just Jared. While hopping into Harry’s vintage Mercedes-Benz, The O.C. alum rocked a bubblegum pink crewneck sweater and black yoga pants. She also wore her light-brunette tresses in a casual high ponytail while she carried her iced coffees into the chic automobile. Her beau, who was hardly visible, appeared to have been wearing a yellow t-shirt as he sat in the driver’s seat.

Jason and Olivia split in Nov. 2020 after dating for nearly 10 years. The celebrity couple met in 2011 while attending a wrap party for Saturday Night Live, which Jason was a cast member of at the time. By 2013, the two officially were engaged and set to tie the knot, but they never made it down the aisle. In July 2021, the 47-year-old briefly opened up to GQ about his breakup with the talented star. “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” Jason said at the time. He then added, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.” Olivia and her ex share two kids together: Daisy, 6, and Otis, 8.