Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Deny ‘Upsetting’ Rumors Spread By Former Nanny: ‘Leave Our Family Alone’

Olivia Wilde, 38, and Jason Sudeikis, 47, are denying outrageous claims made about their split from one of their former nannys. The ex-couple, who split around Nov. 2020, released a joint statement that expressed their shock that the ex employee would “make such false and scurrilous accusations” and asked her to “leave” their “family alone” as they try to move forward. “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” they wrote in a statement given to HollywoodLife.

“Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex,” they added. “We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.“

Olivia and Jason’s statement comes after the nanny spoke to DailyMail about her time working for them and what she allegedly witnessed happened between them towards the end of their relationship. She mentioned Olivia’s current relationship with Harry Styles, who she was first spotted holding hands with at a wedding in Jan. 2021. The singer apparently got to know the House M.D. star while starring in her film, Don’t Worry Darling, which was released earlier this year.

Although Olivia has romantically moved on from Jason, whom she first started dating in 2011, they continue to co-parent their two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, who the former nanny who made the accusations apparently cared for at one point. Olivia spoke about the struggles of raising their kids now that they are no longer together, in an interview with Kelly Clarkson in Sept.

“It’s tough,” Olivia she said. “I think, you know, reshaping a family is tricky, and the one benefit is it’s allowed for some really deep conversations with my kids about emotions and about happiness and about what family means and love and it’s actually allowed me to get to know them in a different way.”