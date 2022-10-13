Harry Styles ‘Totally Invested’ In Helping Olivia Wilde’s Kids Otis, 8, & Daisy, 6, Get Ready For Halloween (EXCLUSIVE)

As Halloween quickly approaches Harry Styles, 28, is “totally invested” in helping out Olivia Wilde, 38, prepare her children’s costumes, a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Harry gets along great with Olivia’s kids [Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6] they’re very fond of him. As mature as Harry is for his age, he’s also a kid at heart, especially when it comes to Halloween,” they said. “He’s gotten totally invested in helping Otis and Daisy with their Halloween costumes and he’s already bought them a bunch of stuff.”

The pal even said that no matter how many times the kids swap costume ideas, Harry does not mind one bit! “They’re at the age where they keep changing their minds, which Harry thinks is hysterical. Some guys might get annoyed but not Harry, his resources are unlimited so he just keeps having more stuff sent for them, it’s so sweet,” the insider concluded. Olivia shares her two kids with her ex, Jason Sudeikis, 47.

A secondary source close to both Harry and the Don’t Worry Darling director told us that the duo is looking forward to having a “normal routine” after being busy promoting their movie. “Olivia and Harry are looking forward to spending some solid time in LA together when he does his run there [at the Forum Oct. 23 – Nov. 15] because they’ll be able to get a bit of a normal routine. After so much time on the road, it’s a nice break,” they shared.

And they too talked about how fond the “Watermelon Sugar” singer is of the spooky holiday. “Harry will be in town for Halloween, he’s got a show that night and always dresses up so that’s been a big focus, figuring out what he’ll wear on stage,” the pal noted. “Olivia’s kids are crazy for Halloween right now so they’re all having fun coming up with costume ideas.”

More so, the source revealed that amid the 28-year-old’s busy film schedule, his girlfriend is a great support system. “Harry’s movie [My Policeman] is out October 21, he’s got a lot on his plate with that and Olivia’s been a total rock for him. She knows the business so well, it’s great for him to have her to lean on and go to for advice.” Along with this year’s Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia has also directed the hit coming-of-age film, Booksmart (2019).

The Drinking Buddies star was previously in a relationship with the Ted Lasso actor from 2011 to 2020. Olivia and her ex began dating in 2011 and were engaged by 2013, however, they called it quits in 2020. For the Nov. Elle cover story, she opened up to the outlet about their custody arrangements. “I share custody of my kids with my ex. If I’m photographed not with my kids, people assume I have abandoned them, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me,” Olivia said. “The suggestion is that I have abandoned my role as a mother. You know why you don’t see me with my kids? Because I don’t let them get photographed. Do you know the lengths that I go to to protect my kids from being seen by you?”