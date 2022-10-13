Olivia Wilde Insists There Are ‘So Many Untruths’ About ‘DWD’ Drama As She Showers Florence Pugh With Praise

Olivia Wilde got candid about the drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling, saying she was disappointed how her latest film became minimized due to the it. With cast firings, an on-set feud, her romance with Harry Styles and even “Spitgate” making headlines for the psychological thriller, the actress/director had to deal with a pretty sizeable shadow cast over the production and herself when it opened last month. In a new interview with Elle, Olivia appeared to take it all in stride, calling the drama “untruths.”

“It is shocking to see so many untruths about yourself traded as fact. This film is trying to ask big questions, but [it’s] ‘Let’s just focus on this sideshow over here,'” she explained, adding that the public scrutiny has made her more aware of how it “pits women against one another.” She then went on to praise Florence Pugh, the movie’s lead who was rumored to be in a feud with Olivia. “She’s so generous in her acting in every scene,” Olivia said. “She makes everyone around her better.”

She didn’t stop there with the compliments to the young British star, as she revealed how much she appreciated Florence’s view on the drama surrounding the movie. “Florence had a really wise comment that we didn’t sign up for a reality show,” Olivia explained. “And I love that she put it that way.” She also praised Florence for pointing out the sex scenes in the film are “overshadowing” the whole piece. “When Florence pointed that out that this film is so much bigger and better than just the sex scenes, I was so happy that she said that because I feel the same way.”

Meanwhile, Olivia skipped over the drama surrounding her ex Jason Sudeikis serving her custody papers in public, as she has spoken out about it previously, but she did remark on how she raises her two kids she shares with the Ted Lasso actor in the spotlight.

“If I’m photographed not with my kids, people assume I have abandoned them, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me,” she explained to Elle. “You know why you don’t see me with my kids? Because I don’t let them get photographed.”