Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Go On Romantic Dinner Date After ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Opens In Theaters

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s romance appears to be going from strength to strength despite all the drama over their new movie Don’t Worry Darling. On Friday (September 23), the day the scandal-plagued film debuted, the loved-up couple were seen in Bedford, New York having a casual date at a Mexican restaurant. In the photos below, provided by TMZ, Harry rocks a navy track suit, while Olivia keeps it chic and simple in a white tee.

With cast firings, feuds and Spitgate making headlines for the movie, it’s not wonder the superstar couple had speculation about their own relationship being on the rocks. However, this latest dinner date seems to confirm what a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Olivia, who directed the movie, and Harry, who stars in it, are “stronger than ever” in the face of the storm.

“Despite rumors suggesting that there was trouble in their relationship, this entire experience has, in fact, made them stronger than ever,” the source said. “They both really wanted to keep their relationship out of the spotlight when they were promoting this film and they think that they did this. The love that they share this unbreakable bond, and they are both so supportive of each other’s careers and would never do anything to let that come in the way of their relationship.”

The Booksmart director and the “As It Was” hitmaker met on the set of the psychological thriller in 2020 and have been linked romantically ever since. A second source said Harry understands how important the movie is for Olivia’s career and has been making moves to support her during the promo tour.

“The kind of public scrutiny that Harry and Olivia have faced could really tear a couple apart, but luckily that hasn’t happened,” the insider began. “If anything, it’s made them closer because no one else can understand what they’re going through.”

It’s lovely to hear some good news surrounding the movie, as it has been entrenched in drama lately, even before it debuted at the Venice Film Festival. During the press tour, Olivia claimed she fired Shia LaBeouf from the cast, which the actor denied. There was also rumored tension between Olivia and Florence. To add to the troubles, fans thought they saw Harry spit on his costar Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival.

On Wednesday, Olivia appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert where she addressed some of the controversy surrounding her sophomore effort as a director. “He did not,” Olivia said of Harry spitting on Chris. “I think it’s a perfect example of people who look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact.” She also dipped her toe in the Florence rumors. “I have nothing but respect for Florence’s talent,” she added. “I have nothing against her for any reason.”