‘My Policeman’ Trailer: Harry Styles Gets Caught Up In An ‘All-Consuming’ Queer Love Affair

Harry Styles, 28, has another movie on the way! The full trailer for his queer romance drama My Policeman was released on September 7, and it features the British superstar playing a closeted gay policeman named Tom Burgess. Tom is married to a school teacher named Marion (played The Crown star Emma Corrin), but he’s also in a secret relationship with an art curator named Patrick (played by David Dawson).

“This love is all-consuming,” Harry’s character says in the trailer, as he begins his secret love affair with Patrick. “I pity people who don’t know what it feels like to be this in love. Come with me. Just you and I,” Tom adds.

But Marion finds out about the affair and confronts her husband. “He’s trying to destroy our marriage,” she says. Tom finds himself at the center of this dramatic love triangle, and he has no idea if he truly wants to be with Marion or Patrick. The trailer shows numerous romantic scenes between Tom and both of his partners.

My Policeman is directed by Michael Grandage and takes place in the 1950s in Brighton, England. The film is based on the 2012 romance novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts. Linus Roache, Gina McKee, and Rupert Everett play the older versions of Tom, Marion, and Patrick, respectively, in the movie, which also flashes ahead to the 1990s.

This will be Harry’s second film of 2022. He’s also starring in the highly-anticipated Don’t Worry Darling (out September 23) with Florence Pugh and now-girlfriend Olivia Wilde, who also directs the film. Harry has a few prior acting credits from his work in Dunkirk and Eternals. My Policeman will be released in theaters on October 21, before its available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on November 4.