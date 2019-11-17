‘The Crown’ Season 3: Olivia Colman As Queen Elizabeth II & More Royal Transformations

‘The Crown’ is back with a new cast for season 3. Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor, and the rest of the cast have made incredible transformations to play the real-life royals.

The Crown season 3 debuted Nov. 17 on Netflix. The new season features a new cast playing royal figures like Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, and more since season 3 takes place from 1964 to 1977. Oscar-winner Olivia Colman is stepping into the role of Queen Elizabeth II, taking over from Claire Foy. Claire played the head of the royal family for the first two seasons. Olivia totally embraces the role of Queen Elizabeth II, down to the hair and wardrobe. Outlander star Tobias Menzies is playing Prince Philip. Matt Smith previously played the royal.

Helena Bonham Carter will be taking over from Vanessa Kirby in the role of Princess Margaret. The third season will continue to explore the complicated relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and her younger sister. Ben Daniels will play Princess Margaret’s husband, Lord Snowdon. Matthew Goode played the role in season 2.

The third season will be featuring Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s children in a much bigger way, specifically Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Josh O’Connor plays Prince Charles, who is trying to come to terms with the fact that he will be king one day after his mother dies. Season 3 will explore the beginning of his relationship with Camilla Shand, a.k.a. Camilla Parker Bowles. Erin Doherty plays the feisty Princess Anne.

The cast also includes Game of Thrones alum Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten and Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother. This cast will play the royals for season 3 and season 4. After that, a new cast will take over. For those of you wondering, Princess Diana will not be featured in the third season. Emma Corrin will make her first appearance as Princess Diana in the fourth season of The Crown.