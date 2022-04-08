‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3: When Will It Air, Who’s Returning, & More

There’s more laughs to come from ‘Ted Lasso.’ The Emmy Award-winning series is returning for season 3, and we’ve got all the latest updates right here.

Apple TV+ hit the gold mine with Ted Lasso. The hit comedy series premiered on the streaming service in August 2020 and has become one of the most popular shows on television. Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis as the titular character who originated in a series of promos for NBC Sports’ coverage of the Premier League. In the show, Ted is an American college football coach who is hired to lead a British soccer team.

After the ten-episode first season, Ted Lasso was renewed for a second and third season in October 2020. Season 2 consisted of 12 episodes and premiered in July 2021. Now, fans are anxiously awaiting the highly-anticipated third season. A trailer hasn’t dropped yet, so we don’t have an abundance of information about Ted Lasso season 3. But we’re certainly gonna speculate.

HollywoodLife has all the updates about the next season of Ted Lasso. Find out the release date, returning cast members, and more below.

What Can Fans Expect in ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3?

Some details about Ted Lasso season 3 have come from co-creator, writer, and star Brendan Hunt. Brendan, who plays Coach Beard, told TVLine that the new season may kick off following a time jump from the events of season 2. “Well, we don’t like to do the same thing twice,” he said. “In Season 1, we joined the [Premier League] season in January. In Season 2, we joined the season in late September. We’ve never gone from the start of a season, so perhaps that’s something we want to get to. And just by dint of how the schedule works in the English Premier League, we will play West Ham twice — home and away, because that’s how it goes.”

For those that forget, in the season 2 finale assistant coach Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed) left AFC Richmond to work with rival team West Ham, which is owned by Rebecca Welton’s (Hannah Waddingham) ex-husband, Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head). The matchup between AFC Richmond and West Ham will definitely be a big storyline in season 3. We can also expect to see more of the romance between Keely Jones (Juno Temple) and Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein). Producer Kip Kroeger told Deadline that season 3 will go “deeper into the backstories” of certain characters. “You know, we’re going to get a little more information about where they came from,” Kip teased.

The hype for season 3 is real, but don’t expect for the premiere to be in the summer like the first two seasons. Season 3 didn’t begin filming until March 2022, due to a “football wrinkle.” Brendan explained to TVLine that they had trouble with shooting the soccer scenes in time. “We are definitely starting later this year than in Season 2, that’s for sure,” Brendan said. “So I would be surprised if our delivery dates were the same.” In other words, Ted Lasso season 3 will probably premiere towards the end of 2022. There will be 12 episodes, just like season 2.

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Cast and Crew

Season 3 is going to be one big reunion for the Ted Lasso cast. Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Nick Mohammad are all coming back, as is Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins. Phil Dunster, who plays Jamie Tartt, Toheeb Jimoh, who plays Sam Obisanya, and Cristo Fernandez, who plays Dani Rojas, are all expected to star in season 3. Executive producer Bill Lawrence has also confirmed that Sarah Niles is returning as team psychologist Dr. Sharon Fieldstone and James Lance is returning as sports columnist Trent Crimm. “I can tell you both of them have significant roles next year,” Bill told Deadline. There’s also the possibility that more electric characters are introduced in season 3.

Will Season 3 Be the Last?

Although Ted Lasso is massively popular, Jason revealed to Entertainment Weekly in June 2021 that he only has a three-season arc in mind for the show. “The story that I know is the one that I wanted to tell, and so that’s the one we’re telling with the help of numerous people in front of and behind the camera, so it’s by no means me typing every key stroke and saying every word. It’s nowhere near like that. But the story that’s being told – that three-season arc – is one that I see, know, and understood,” the actor explained. “I’m glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know.”

Brendan chimed in during that interview to explain that Ted Lasso was “always meant it to be three seasons.” He added, “I think it would be pretty cool if, in the face of how much everyone likes this show, that we stick to our guns and really just do three seasons. But even as committed to that idea as Jason may have been, none of us were prepared to the degree to which people love this show. We’re kind of in no man’s land here, still being discombobulated by the response and I think that could make hard-hearted old Sudeikis soften up a little bit. I will say that, whatever he decides, I will happily abide.”

‘Ted Lasso’s Success

Since its premiere, Ted Lasso has received critical acclaim and become an awards show darling. Season 1 was nominated for 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, the most of any freshman comedy show in Emmys history. At the 2021 Emmy Awards, Jason won for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, Hannah won for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, and Brett won for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, while the show itself won for Outstanding Comedy Series. Season 2 is poised to win big again at the upcoming 2022 Emmy Awards. Jason has also won a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actor Guild Award for his exceptional performance as Ted. The entire Ted Lasso cast won the 2022 Screen Actor Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Ted Lasso has been such a treat for fans. Beyond the show, there was also a four-minute animated holiday special titled The Missing Christmas Mustache that was released in December 2021. It features the cast helping Ted find his signature mustache before he FaceTimes with his son back home. No Ted Lasso spinoffs have officially been announced — yet.