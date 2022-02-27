SAG Awards 2022 Winners: Troy Kotsur Is 1st Deaf Person To Win A SAG & More — Full List

The SAG Awards honored the biggest movies and television shows of the year on Feb. 27. See which stars took home awards at the event here!

The 2022 Screen Actors’ Guild Awards took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Feb. 27. Members of the Screen Actors’ Guild vote for their peers at the SAG Awards, which honor both television and movies. In addition to Helen Mirren being the SAG Life Achievement Award winner in 2022, there were also plenty of other awards to hand out at the show.

From individual honors to specific actors and actresses to recognition toward full ensembles, the SAG Awards handed out quite a number of awards during the 28th annual ceremony. Check out a full list of winners below — the winners in each category are listed in bold. Keep refreshing throughout the show because we’ll be updating LIVE as the awards are announced!

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick…BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of MacBeth

Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi & The Legend of the Ten Rings

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone