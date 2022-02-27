SAG Awards 2022 Winners: Troy Kotsur Is 1st Deaf Person To Win A SAG & More — Full List
The SAG Awards honored the biggest movies and television shows of the year on Feb. 27. See which stars took home awards at the event here!
The 2022 Screen Actors’ Guild Awards took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Feb. 27. Members of the Screen Actors’ Guild vote for their peers at the SAG Awards, which honor both television and movies. In addition to Helen Mirren being the SAG Life Achievement Award winner in 2022, there were also plenty of other awards to hand out at the show.
From individual honors to specific actors and actresses to recognition toward full ensembles, the SAG Awards handed out quite a number of awards during the 28th annual ceremony. Check out a full list of winners below — the winners in each category are listed in bold. Keep refreshing throughout the show because we’ll be updating LIVE as the awards are announced!
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
Male Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick…BOOM!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of MacBeth
Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Cast in a Motion Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi & The Legend of the Ten Rings
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone